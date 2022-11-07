Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.34%: Straits Research

The global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market size was valued at USD 921.17 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America is the most significant global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capacitive pressure sensors are able to recognize variations in a material's dimensions brought on by pressure applied to the outside and translate those variations into electric signals. The sensors can provide long-term strength and dependability with high-pressure resistance because of the unique benefits of the ceramic material. The market for capacitive ceramic pressure sensors is expanding quickly due to their increased precision, adaptability, and simple integration into distributed systems.

Growing Ceramic Pressure Sensor Capabilities in Harsh Environment Conditions Drives the Global Market

Many sectors use ceramic pressure sensors to gauge the pressure of gases and liquids. These sensors can support life-saving medical equipment and be utilized to monitor oil levels in the car industry. These sensors can function in demanding situations with significant pressure and temperature elements at play because of their reliable, sturdy, and cost-effective design. These sensors can also be used in environments containing potent chemicals. The sensors' resistance to abrasion further improves these qualities. Ceramic diaphragms are less expensive to manufacture than stainless steel diaphragms. Higher quality and longer service life can result in significantly more tolerable equipment prices.





Growing Medical Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical pressure sensors are required to adhere to the most exacting and frequently precise criteria because they save lives. In addition to assessments of patient therapy, they offer accurate and trustworthy measurements of critical pressure levels in physiological liquids and gases. New technologies can enhance these applications, enabling the construction of flexible or molded sensors to the shape. Ceramic capacitive sensors have experienced a massive surge in medical applications over the past year thanks to improvements in packaging that create an airtight seal even in the presence of corrosive fluids and a eutectic die bond over the ceramic substrate. Several crucial medical end-user applications address the high stakes involved with equipment accuracy, including respirators, ventilators , vital sign monitors, and airflow applications.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.74 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.34 % (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Vega Americas Inc, Nanjing Jiucheng Technology Co. Limited, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Impress Sensors and Kavlico Corporation), Metallux SA, Pewatron AG, ACS-Control-System GmbH, BD|SENSORS GmbH, Baumer Ltd, Sitron, Shenzhen Amperon Technology Co. Ltd, ifm electronic GmbH, Setra Systems

Key Market Opportunities Growing Medical Applications Key Market Drivers Growing Ceramic Pressure Sensor Capabilities in Harsh Environment Conditions

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The capacitive ceramic pressure sensor market is expected to dominate North America due to its stable industrial structure across all sectors. Due to the region's increased research and development, activity is becoming more and more dominating in inventions and commercialization. These sensors, which have more significant optimization, control, and safety enhancements, make up the largest transduction type group in the automobile industry and are key market growth factors. Passenger cars have the largest market share in the vehicle type sector in the United States. This segment's growth has been mainly attributed to the easier availability of parts and businesses that produce similar goods. Such rules in the area drive the market for capacitive ceramic pressure sensors because their applications in the automobile sector are expanding.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07%, generating USD 612.72 million during the forecast period. China is expected to dominate the capacitive ceramic pressure sensor market due to the presence of essential firms like Nanjing Jincheng Technology Co. Limited and Shenzhen Amperon Technology Co. Limited. To manufacture and market JC pressure, differential pressure, liquid level sensors, and transmitters in China, businesses like Nanjing introduced China to strict product quality standards, cutting-edge production technology, equipment, and processes. Due to the increasing demand for in situ pressure measurement in high-temperature conditions, high-temperature capacitive ceramic pressure sensors have grown more widespread in the region. Accurate pressure measurement in high-temperature environments is crucial for many applications, including those in the civil industry, aero-engine turbines, advanced industries, aerospace, and automotive.

The expectations of pressure sensor designers and producers to achieve optimum performance in various temperature, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic circumstances have increased due to the advent of electric or autonomous vehicles in the European automobile sector. Rising exports of automotive parts increased R&D activities, and advancements in the local automotive industry are all expected to fuel demand for the market in the area. The area's many vendors have made some expansion efforts, primarily accomplished through mergers and alliances. As part of the collaboration, Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power will promote and offer Superior Sensor product lines such as the ND Series, HV Series, and SP Series. Additionally, the commercial sectors of the chemical, HVAC, food and beverage, and energy industries are increasingly using these pressure sensors. Businesses like Metallux have made their ceramic pressure sensor available in several configurations for industrial applications, including absolute, gauge, and sealed gauge.

Key Highlights

was valued at USD 921.17 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,742.59 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on applications , the global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market is bifurcated into automotive and transportation (marine, others), industrial (food and beverage, HVAC, energy and chemical, others), medical, and other applications. The automotive and transportation segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market

Vega Americas, Inc.

Nanjing Jiucheng Technology Co. Limited

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC(Impress Sensors and Kavlico Corporation)

Metallux SA

Pewatron AG

ACS-Control-System GmbH. BD|SENSORS GmbH

Baumer Ltd

Sitron

Shenzhen Amperon Technology Co. Ltd

ifm electronic GmbH

Setra Systems





Global Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market: Segmentation

By Applications

Automotive and Transportation (Marine, others)

Industrial (Food and Beverage, HVAC, Energy and Chemical, others)

Medical

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Automotive and Transportation Market Size & Forecast Industrial Market Size & Forecast Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Applications Canada By Applications Mexico By Applications Latin America By Applications Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Applications France By Applications U.K. By Applications Italy By Applications Spain By Applications Rest of Europe By Applications Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Applications China By Applications Australia By Applications India By Applications South Korea By Applications Rest of Asia-Pacific By Applications Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Applications South Africa By Applications Kuwait By Applications Rest of Middle East & Africa By Applications Company Profile Vega Americas Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Nanjing Jiucheng Technology Co. Limited Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Sensata Technologies Holding Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In March 2022 , VEGA introduced THE 6X®, which is a straightforward radar formula for producing improved results.

, VEGA introduced THE 6X®, which is a straightforward radar formula for producing improved results. In July 2022, Sensata technologies developed a passive inceptor for the advanced air mobility market.





