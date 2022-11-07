Cell Expansion Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Cell Expansion Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Cell Expansion industries. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Cell Expansion market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Cell Expansion market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Cell Expansion market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Cell Expansion market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Cell Expansion industry.

The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 39.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of chronic and rare diseases such as cancer is driving revenue growth of cell expansion market. Increased investment by the governments of various countries in research and a growing number of GMP-certified production facilities is expected to contribute to growth of the market.

The global Cell Expansion market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cell Expansion market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Cell Expansion market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Cell Expansion market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Reagents

Media

Sera

Disposables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Flow Cytometers

Centrifuges

Cell Counters

Other Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Microcarrier Bioreactors

Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors

Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors

Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mammalian

Human

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal

Microbial

