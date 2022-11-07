Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16th & 17th in Dallas, TX

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), today announced that Edward J. Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Richardson Electronics’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM CT. Individual one-on-one meetings will be held throughout the day. The Company will highlight its growth in its new business unit, Green Energy Solutions, including its focus on power management for wind and solar markets, EV locomotives, and other sustainable products. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.rell.com/.



The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas, and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest .

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com .

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative and green energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Wendy Diddell

EVP and COO

Phone: (630) 208-2323

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550