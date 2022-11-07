Charity Golf Day Raises £12,000 for Child Poverty Charity
Health and social care social enterprise Provide Community has raised £12,000 for child poverty charity Zarach by hosting its annual Golf Day event.
As a Community Interest Company, Provide Community is incredibly fortunate to be able to support charities such as Zarach and help them achieve their mission through our charitable funding initiatives”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and social care social enterprise Provide Community has raised £12,000 for child poverty charity Zarach by hosting its annual Golf Day event.
— Nisha Desai
Zarach, a charity committed to helping children and families who are living in poverty has received a £12,000 donation from Colchester-based Community Interest Company, Provide Community.
The charity, which operates in Leeds and beyond, is active in schools and communities and receives referrals through a unique network of schools and partner organisations.
Since the charity’s inception, its mission has been to provide Every Head a Bed nationally, helping families living in crisis rise up from surviving to thriving so children can Eat, Sleep, Learn.
When asked about the donation, Hubs and Project Co-ordinator Jessica Sandy at Zarach said;
“We are thrilled to accept the phenomenal donation of £12,000 raised by Provide Community.
“This will buy 80 bed bundles for children living in poverty. A bed bundle consists of a brand-new bed with a high-spec mattress, new bedding, pyjamas, a hygiene kit, a Zed Ted teddy bear and a storybook. “We know first-hand what a difference these make to children – giving them something to own and cherish, allowing them comfort, warmth and a good night’s sleep which in turn helps with their education and mental health. “We thank each and every person who donated – rest assured you have made a difference to a child, and a family and helped Zarach in our quest to give Every Head a Bed.”
Provide Community Governor and Chair of Ethnic Minorities, Nisha Desai said; “As the Chair of the Ethnic Minority Network for the Provide Community, it is truly heart-warming to see such a large sum of money going towards the fantastic work Zarach continues to deliver every day. “By supporting Zarach, we are living and breathing our values of care and compassion and contributing to improving the lives of these families. “As a Community Interest Company, Provide Community is incredibly fortunate to be able to support charities such as Zarach and help them achieve their mission through our charitable funding initiatives.”
ABOUT PROVIDE COMMUNITY
Established in 2011, Provide Community is a social enterprise delivering a range of community health and social care services across Essex and East Anglia.
Provide Community operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC), dedicated to reinvesting its profits back into the communities it serves. With a vision to transform lives through care, innovation and compassion, the company has a growing portfolio of divisions dedicated to delivering ongoing improvement, accessibility and quality of services. An example is Provide Digital, creating intelligent digital solutions for better health experiences.
As an employee-owned enterprise, Provide Community’s workforce of over 1200 colleagues is responsible for making key business decisions, including nominating local causes to benefit from funding and donation initiatives. To date, the company has donated over £3.5 million to charities, education and community organisations.
Provide Community is also one of three organisations that make up Mid and South Essex Community Collaborative (MSECC), which has been nationally recognised as a regional exemplar for its sharing of best practice, collaboration and innovation to improve the quality and efficiency of health and social care services.
Kate Everett
The Write Impression
+441473326907
email us here