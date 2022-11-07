Rehoboth Place II Addresses Critical Housing Shortage
Rehoboth Place II Addresses Critical Housing Shortage.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company, in partnership with the Rehoboth Community Development Corporation, are both pleased to break ground on Phase II of Rehoboth Place. The initial phase of the project was completed in 2011, and Phase II is slated to be completed in 2023.
The groundbreaking ceremony was open to the public and was held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at 2650 W. Hazelwood St. in Phoenix. Refreshments followed the ceremony.
“Rehoboth Place II will bring much needed quality family housing to the Canyon Corridor, increasing the number of affordable units at Rehoboth Place from 44 to 110 units that include exceptional amenities and resident services. We are thrilled to partner with RCDC to bring this project to the community,” Sally Schwenn, Arizona Market President for Gorman & Company, said.
When complete, Rehoboth Place II will provide 66 high-quality, affordable rental units serving family households earning between 30-60% Area Median Income (AMI). The project will include one, two, and three-bedroom units. Future residents will have shared amenities with Rehoboth Place, including a serene walking path, playground for multiple ages, sports court, covered ramada and picnic area, barbeques, and a very popular community garden.
About Gorman & Company
Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Gorman & Company has offices in Arizona and is headquartered in Wisconsin. Founded in 1984, Gorman has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
