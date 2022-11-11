Anytron Unveils Fully Digital Label Print to Finish Inline

The ANY-JET III is a seamless digital integration that removes the dependance on costly and time-consuming analog tools.

INCHEON, KOREA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anytron is pleased to announce it has launched the ANY-JET III , a fully digital one-stop label press.Anytron is a product developed by Bitek Technology Inc., an industry guru of 20 years in the printing technology sector. In its most recent news, Anytron has launched its highly anticipated product, ANY-JET III. With this game-changing product, all the processes, including digital printing, laminating, laser cutting, slitting, and matrix removal, will work perfectly together in a digitally integrated platform."Combining the best of digital label printing and laser finishing into a single, integrated platform, ANY-JET III exploits the full power of digital,” Anytron's Marketing Manager says. “It delivers new levels of printing efficiency in a speedy, automated, seamless single pass operation. ANY-JET III is the most cost-effective solution to produce customized, short-run orders."According to the company, unlike other label printing systems, ANY-JET III doesn't require additional time and costs associated with analog tools, such as plates or flexible dies. Moreover, intelligently automated workflow requires no human intervention and reduces operation time. In fact, ANY-JET III offers faster turnaround times with a setup time of just 5 minutes and an automatic changeover function.“Equipped with ANY-FLOW, an intelligent workflow software tuned for optimal production efficiency, the solution can process everything – from printing to finishing – in a single workflow,” states Marketing manager. "ANY-JET III is faster, smarter, and more cost-effective than any hybrid or conventional label printing system. Our fully digital inline solution unlocks new business opportunities with a fully automated workflow and ultimate flexibility.”For more information about ANY-JET III, please visit https://anytron.com/Products/any-jet3/