Danish ploughing championship 2022 won with plough components developed by Moller International

ODENSE, DENMARK, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moller International, a Danish agricultural components expert, has spent the last year developing the components with partners for the plough that Danish ploughing championship contestant Søren Korsgaard operated to become champion for the 12th time last week. Named after the ploughing champion himself, the “Korsgaard plough” has been uniquely designed for precise handling to deliver a uniform result across the field, a key criterion contestants strive to achieve.

Every single component of the Korsgaard plough is important and each must be finely tuned with each other to maintain perfect balance and precision.

“We developed the 2022 winning Korsgaard plough parts applying Moller International's tillage engineering experience, which spans over several decades if you add up the experience of everyone in our team,” said Per Møller, CEO, Moller International.

Complex maneuvres conducted by the hydraulic system and also by the shares and disc coultiers need to work together. Load tolerance must also be considered with special measuring tools developed for this task.

“The frame of the plough must be designed to be stiff enough to work precisely and at the same time it must be robust enough to cope with the stresses caused by the plough, mouldboards and disc coulters on the complete machine,” said Møller.

This requires astute metal choices as well as forging and casting and heat treatment expertise. “Moller International is extremely proud that these components did exactly what they were designed for,” explained Møller.

Components on the plough need to be precise and sharp. The winning plough has over 2,000 different components so the design must be optimised to allow each part to perform to its maximum.

The special design of the Korsgaard plough allows the wheel to be positioned in the middle so that the plough follows the soil surface much more precisely than a standard wheel setup whilst maintaining its stability.

Moller International worked closely together with other parts makers to achieve this end-result, notably with Frank Original who designed the unique ploughshares, that can cut finely into the soil, as well as other wear parts. Danish tire company NDI was also on the development team for the Korsgaard plough.

“But it takes exceptional operator skills to manage such as a fine instrument which this plough really is. Congratulations to Søren Korsgaard for operating the equipment to such precision,” added Møller.

The plough is expected to be further developed for the world championship, to take place in Latvia 13-14 October 2023.

The Danish ploughing championship consists of both a standard and a reversible plough competition conducted on a green and a stubble field that are judged according to 12 criteria.

The jury is looking for a uniform look and straight lines on the field. This is not just for aesthetics. When the ploughing championships started in the 1950s, the objective was to expand knowledge about ploughing. Today it is recognized that if a field has been evenly ploughed, like in a competition, there is less visible weed, lower fuel consumption and a better seed bed.

The Danish ploughing championship is organized by LandboUngdom and takes place annually at alternating locations in Denmark. The 2022 Danish Ploughing Championship was held in Hostebro, Denmark, on 29 October 2022.

About Moller International

Moller International is a family owned business acting as supplier of technical designs and technical solutions within forgings, castings, hot pressings, tungsten carbide wear resistant components, cutting knives for heavy duty usage, electrical and hydraulics linear movements, industrial hand tools, bolts and nuts for power solutions, large scale scaffolding constructions – all dedicated the original equipment (OE) industries.