2022 All Day DevOps Conference Kicks Off with Schedule Release

Global DevOps Community, Including 180 Speakers and Event Attendees from 158 Countries, To Gather for 24 Hour Conference starting at 3 am EST on November 10

/EIN News/ -- Fulton, Md., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Day DevOps, the largest conference in the world dedicated to sharing DevOps best practices, today announced its full 2022 schedule. Packed with innovative sessions and keynotes from 180 global leaders in multiple industries, this year’s programming offers attendees free hands-on education, interactive peer-to-peer insights, and a virtual community experience unlike any other.



Thousands of attendees from 158 countries (and counting) have registered for the free conference, which streams live for 24 hours starting at 7:00 am UTC on Nov 10, 2022 (3:00 am EST). Attendees of the live event will be treated to six keynotes and 174 practitioner-led sessions from a diverse lineup of speakers, including:

Lesley Cordero, Staff Software Engineer, The New York Times

Brian Fox, CTO, Sonatype

Mirco Hering, Managing Director, Accenture

Adam Keller, Cloud Architect and Engineer, AWS

Dr. Stephen Magill, VP Product Innovation, Sonatype

Julia F Morgado, Independent DevRel

Courtney Nash, Senior Research Analyst, Verica

Angelica Phaneuf, CISO, Army Software Factory

Rosalind Radcliffe, CIO DevSecOps CTO, IBM

Laurent Simon, Security Engineer, Google

Benjamin Wolf, CTO, Nasdaq

Sean Wright, Principal Application Security Engineer, Featurespace

If you’re not already registered to attend the 7th annual All Day DevOps conference, it’s not too late–register now at https://www.alldaydevops.com/register and join live throughout the day. Registration will remain open throughout the event. All sessions will also be recorded, so participants can view them on-demand after the conference has ended.



Participants of All Day Devops can build their schedule centered around six tracks: CI/CD Continuous Everything, Cultural Transformation, DevSecOps, Modern Infrastructure, Site Reliability Engineering, and Software Supply Chain. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with peers and conference speakers throughout the event via Q&A, video discussion groups, the All Day DevOps Slack workspace, and more.



Each year, All Day DevOps also honors those organizations who put DevOps first and have more than 20 registered attendees. This year’s Club 20 members include: State Farm, Sonatype, XenonStack, IBM, Wipro, Altice, Frontier Digital, FedEx, Accenture, TCS, and EPAM.



All Day DevOps’ lofty goal of providing free, high-quality, educational content to as many DevOps practitioners as possible wouldn’t be possible without its incredible partners and sponsors. The conference works with DevOps community groups and like-minded sponsors such as Sonatype, Cider, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute, and State Farm.



About All Day DevOps

All Day DevOps is a global community of over 95,000 DevOps practitioners and thought leaders offering free learning and information exchanges. Founded in 2016, the community hosts an annual conference, live forums, and ongoing educational experiences online. The conference also supports live events across the world to enable learning opportunities for individuals and enterprises alike.

