Microdisplay Market

Global Microdisplay Market is expected to garner $3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2014-2022.

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microdisplay Market Overview:

Microdisplay is basically a compact size display with less than a quarter inch diagonal. It has user-configurable technology, high resolution, and high pixel density that is widely used in smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses to enable quality images and high contrast ratio. Moreover, it provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution for better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. LCD, DLP, and LCoS are widely used microdisplay technologies. Presently, microdisplay finds its wide range of applications in military & defence, for real time monitoring and faster performance.

High resolution and excellent picture quality, low power consumption and compact size has led to a higher adoption of microdisplay in military & defence, consumer electronics, medical applications. Therefore, owing to these benefits the global microdisplay market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. However, high cost and low picture quality at high temperature may restrain the market growth. Irrespective of the challenges, increasing number of Near-To-Eye (NTE) applications in various consumer electronics such as head mounted display and smart glasses are expected to provide enormous opportunity for the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Himax Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, and Syndiant Inc. are also provided in this report. Currently, the microdisplay market is largely driven by growth strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and partnership. For instance, eMagin Company launched Ultra-High Brightness Direct Patterned (DPD) full color OLED microdisplay for head mounted wearable devices.

Microdisplay Market Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global microdisplay market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

It gives the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with their impact analysis.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Analysis of value chain is conducted for better understanding of the role of stakeholders.

Microdisplay Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Technology Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)Digital Light Processing (DLP)Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

By Type Near-To-EyeProjection

By Application Consumer ElectronicsMilitary & DefenseMedical ApplicationsIndustrial SystemsAutomotiveOthers

By Geography North AmericaU.SCanadaMexicoEuropeU.K.GermanyFranceRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfrica

Key Market Players eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Himax Technology Inc, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microvision Inc, Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc

