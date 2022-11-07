Tango partners with Crestron Electronics to offer integrated digital solutions for the evolving hybrid workplace

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading provider of integrated workplace management system (IWMS) software, today announced a strategic partnership with workplace technology leader Crestron Electronics. This partnership enables businesses to improve employee engagement and collaboration, while increasing data collection for office space optimization through Tango’s Reserve by AgilQuest solution. When Tango Reserve by AgilQuest is integrated with Crestron Flex Scheduling Panels, there is greater visibility to onsite room availability, enabling easy authentication and interaction.



“In this time of rapid workplace change, companies need to create inviting and productive spaces to increase employee engagement, collaboration, and facilitate better space utilization,” said Pranav Tyagi, CEO of Tango. “Integrating Crestron’s solutions with Tango Reserve by AgilQuest is a natural partnership that will improve employee workplace satisfaction and productivity, while collecting space utilization data to make smarter workplace and real estate decisions.”

“In addition to Crestron Flex Scheduling Panels, Crestron has several solutions targeting the hybrid workplace including occupancy sensors, personal communication devices, and video conferencing solutions that tackle even the largest of spaces to ensure equity among all participants. Partnering with Tango to offer another innovative layer to our suite of workplace solutions is a great benefit to our joint hybrid-focused customer base,” said Bob Bavolacco, Director, Technology Partner Programs at Crestron Electronics.

The partnership follows Tango’s recent acquisition of AgilQuest , an industry leader in enterprise workspace hoteling, meeting reservation, and employee experience technology. The acquisition brought together the leader in workplace management solutions with the leader in employee engagement and productivity—uniting People with Place —to address the new requirements of hybrid work.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in integrated workplace management system software and store lifecycle management delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. For additional information, visit www.tangoanalytics.com .

About Crestron Electronics

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world – from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you’ll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading. At Crestron, we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com .

