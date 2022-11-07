TBTM Studios will host its second annual Take Back The Mic (TBTM) Interactive Festival on November 11 -12th
EINPresswire.com/ -- This global interactive festival will stream around the world from the City of the Future, Dubai. Fans can watch the festivities for free at tbtm.app.
Last year award-winning African Media Fintech, TBTM Studios, presented the inaugural TBTM Interactive Festival, highlighting the theme of Connecting the Continents, Connecting the Culture. Featured speakers included Dr. Deepak Chopra, Aja Naomi King, Mustafa Shakir, Baratunde Thurston, and thought leaders across Business, Tech, Impact, Media & Entertainment, and Fashion streaming from around the world.
This year, the virtual festival returns with the theme Remixing the Renaissance: Culture and Technology in the New Global South and a whole new roster of powerful leaders in their fields. The Day One theme is “Power Moves,” highlighting leading minds in Tech, Business, Sports, and Culture from across the Global South and Diaspora. Founding Managing Partner of MaC Venture Capital, Marlon Nichols; Ghanian Olympian and Record Holder, Nadia Eke; Raphael Edwards, Founder and Head Coach of dynamic Basketball Africa League (BAL) team the Cape Town Tigers; and Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Senior Vice President at the NFL, are just a few of the exceptional voices lending their talents and conversation to this year’s festival.
Additionally, the festival will feature shorts and music videos from the 10 African filmmakers from Season 3 of TBTM Studios’ award-winning series The Mic: Africa, 8 out of 10 of them women. Meanwhile, TBTM Studios COO and pioneering Ethiopian Media Executive Mehret Mandefro, will deliver a powerful keynote speech on November 11th entitled, Remixing the Renaissance: The New Age of Enlightenment.
The Day Two theme, “Pass the Torch,” will feature commentary from "the Generation that will Save the World" – from the renowned Nigerian youth filmmakers, The Critics to Kenyan global climate activist Dorcas Wakio. The second day will culminate in a showcase of the artist profiles of five finalists from The Mic: Africa’s Season 3 and more short films from African women filmmakers.
This year’s TBTM Interactive Festival, was again Executive Produced in partnership with Desiree Peterkin Bell, of DPBell & Associates.
Register for the Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival here.
About TBTM Studios
Twice Emmy-nominated TBTM (Take Back the Mic) Studios has built the world’s first blockchain-based Media Fintech, turning Culture into Currency by rewarding fans and compensating creators for building communities around great content. Their flagship program, the interactive talent competition and docu-series, The Mic: Africa, entering its fourth season, has earned 5 Telly Awards (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze), opposite Netflix, HBO and Disney+, a Murex D’Or Award, and a Monaco Streaming Award, as well as 1 Billion+ media impressions worldwide, and numerous Times Square billboards in New York City. TBTM Studios has recently opened its Dubai office, adding to its presence in Hollywood, Buenos Aires, and Mauritius, East Africa.
Desiree Peterkin Bell
Last year award-winning African Media Fintech, TBTM Studios, presented the inaugural TBTM Interactive Festival, highlighting the theme of Connecting the Continents, Connecting the Culture. Featured speakers included Dr. Deepak Chopra, Aja Naomi King, Mustafa Shakir, Baratunde Thurston, and thought leaders across Business, Tech, Impact, Media & Entertainment, and Fashion streaming from around the world.
This year, the virtual festival returns with the theme Remixing the Renaissance: Culture and Technology in the New Global South and a whole new roster of powerful leaders in their fields. The Day One theme is “Power Moves,” highlighting leading minds in Tech, Business, Sports, and Culture from across the Global South and Diaspora. Founding Managing Partner of MaC Venture Capital, Marlon Nichols; Ghanian Olympian and Record Holder, Nadia Eke; Raphael Edwards, Founder and Head Coach of dynamic Basketball Africa League (BAL) team the Cape Town Tigers; and Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Senior Vice President at the NFL, are just a few of the exceptional voices lending their talents and conversation to this year’s festival.
Additionally, the festival will feature shorts and music videos from the 10 African filmmakers from Season 3 of TBTM Studios’ award-winning series The Mic: Africa, 8 out of 10 of them women. Meanwhile, TBTM Studios COO and pioneering Ethiopian Media Executive Mehret Mandefro, will deliver a powerful keynote speech on November 11th entitled, Remixing the Renaissance: The New Age of Enlightenment.
The Day Two theme, “Pass the Torch,” will feature commentary from "the Generation that will Save the World" – from the renowned Nigerian youth filmmakers, The Critics to Kenyan global climate activist Dorcas Wakio. The second day will culminate in a showcase of the artist profiles of five finalists from The Mic: Africa’s Season 3 and more short films from African women filmmakers.
This year’s TBTM Interactive Festival, was again Executive Produced in partnership with Desiree Peterkin Bell, of DPBell & Associates.
Register for the Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival here.
About TBTM Studios
Twice Emmy-nominated TBTM (Take Back the Mic) Studios has built the world’s first blockchain-based Media Fintech, turning Culture into Currency by rewarding fans and compensating creators for building communities around great content. Their flagship program, the interactive talent competition and docu-series, The Mic: Africa, entering its fourth season, has earned 5 Telly Awards (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze), opposite Netflix, HBO and Disney+, a Murex D’Or Award, and a Monaco Streaming Award, as well as 1 Billion+ media impressions worldwide, and numerous Times Square billboards in New York City. TBTM Studios has recently opened its Dubai office, adding to its presence in Hollywood, Buenos Aires, and Mauritius, East Africa.
Desiree Peterkin Bell
DPBell & Associates
+1 267-438-7126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other