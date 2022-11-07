X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market

X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Overview:

X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market was valued at $ 129,939 thousand in 2014, and is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022. An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma ray for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful to detect Cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials. NDT uses various testing methods to evaluate the object, material, or system without damaging or destroying it. This testing assures that the structural and mechanical components perform their function in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.

Based on application, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronic & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine, oil & gas, security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others (archaeology and forensics). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Latin America (Brazil and others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and others, excluding China and Japan), Oceania (Australia and others), and Africa and Others.

The key players operating in the X-ray detector for NDT market include Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the X-ray detectors for NDT market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global X-ray detectors for NDT market.

X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

CR System

Static Flat Panel Detector

Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

Linear Sensor

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronic & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL (EOD) & IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED)

Heavy Industries

Manufacturing

Marine

Oil & Gas

Security

Transportation

Food, Drugs & Drinks

Others (Archaeology, Forensics, etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Others

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

China

Japan

Asia

India

Taiwan

Korea

Others

Oceania

Australia

Others

Africa and Others

