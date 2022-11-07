X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022
PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Overview:
X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market was valued at $ 129,939 thousand in 2014, and is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022. An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma ray for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful to detect Cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials. NDT uses various testing methods to evaluate the object, material, or system without damaging or destroying it. This testing assures that the structural and mechanical components perform their function in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.
Based on application, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronic & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine, oil & gas, security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others (archaeology and forensics). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Latin America (Brazil and others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and others, excluding China and Japan), Oceania (Australia and others), and Africa and Others.
The key players operating in the X-ray detector for NDT market include Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the X-ray detectors for NDT market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global X-ray detectors for NDT market.
X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Type
CR System
Static Flat Panel Detector
Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR
Linear Sensor
By Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Construction
Electronic & Semiconductors
Energy & Power
EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL (EOD) & IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED)
Heavy Industries
Manufacturing
Marine
Oil & Gas
Security
Transportation
Food, Drugs & Drinks
Others (Archaeology, Forensics, etc.)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Others
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Others
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
China
Japan
Asia
India
Taiwan
Korea
Others
Oceania
Australia
Others
Africa and Others
