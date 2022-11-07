Submit Release
VIETNAM, November 7 - Viet Nam will continue to actively engage in UN peacekeeping operations and is willing to cooperate with UN member states in this important area, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed. 

