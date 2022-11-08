Ronn Torossian With PR Strategies to Elevate Brand Presence

NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian says PR can help to get exposure for a brand and is more impactful than traditional advertising. Customers are willing to pay more for brands that they trust and it is important to tell the story of a brand in such a manner that it creates trust. When done right, PR can help to promote a brand and elevate its presence. It can create a buzz around a brand and set its narrative in the following ways.

Create an effective pitch

With half of journalists receiving 11 pitches per day, a PR professional should know what their media pitch should contain. The news should be newsworthy and presented in an interesting way. A bad media pitch can make a bad impression on the media contacts to whom the press release has been sent. It is better to focus on how a product or a service solves customer pain points. Customer success stories should also be a part of the pitch. There should be a media list ready before writing the pitch, as journalists have areas in which they specialize. It is best to send the pitch to a person who is relevant to what is being written about.

Connect with top news outlets

Digital PR is important, but being able to say that a brand has been featured in top news outlets like The Washington Post, TIME, or Forbes carries a lot of weight. This affects the initial growth of a brand.

Have a strong value proposition

A brand should know who needs their products and what separates them from the rest. To convey how a brand is different, it needs to have an effective value proposition. For instance, in each of its campaigns, Warby Parker always emphasizes how affordable its products are. The company sells eyewear and they have also added an element of altruism in their business model. Whenever somebody buys their products, the company donates a pair of eyeglasses to people who need their products. Where the element of altruism is concerned, it gives customers the reassuring feeling that they are helping others by making a purchase. A customer will always think of the value proposition that a brand brings to it. That value depends on a need that a brand fulfills. Fulfilling a need in a unique way is what sets a brand apart from its competitors. The key message that a brand wants to convey should be crafted keeping the value proposition in mind.

Tell stories

When a PR professional tells a story about a brand, it gives a brand personality. This makes it easier for people to understand the values of a brand and trust it. Apple has mastered this strategy and that is why whenever it launches a new product, it sends the public and the media into a frenzy. Another instance of effective storytelling are the videos released by Burt’s Bees that are called ‘Burtisms’. This puts a name and face to the brand.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.