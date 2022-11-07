Multi-touch Screen Market is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023

Multi touch Screens Market

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Multi-touch screens are the display types, which can detect and respond to stylus or finger gestures at several locations on a single screen. Earlier, this technology was pioneered by Apple, Inc. by its introduction in iPhone. At present, the market has gained traction, owing to their extensive demand from various industries such as consumer electronics, retail, media, and others.

The factors that drive the market are increase in number of electronic display devices, rise in trend of retail & media applications, and surge in investment from corporate users. However, lack of availability of raw material and high cost of these panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, surge in investment for multi-touch screen displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

Portable electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptop, smart pen, and portable gaming consoles, and others use multi-touch screens on a wide scale. Furthermore, wearable smart devices and watches use multi-touch screens to enhance the overall user experience. The growth in number of portable electronic devices and smart wearable propels the demand in the global multi-touch screen market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be a Lucrative Region

The Asia-Pacific multi-touch screen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for consumer electronics, wearable devices, and rapid growth in retail industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market players and the significant strategies adopted by them. The key players include Apple Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., 3M, GestureTek, Displax, Immersion Corporation, Fujitsu, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tpk Holding Co., Ltd., and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multi-touch screen market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2017 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Multi-touch Screen Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Technology ResistiveCapacitiveInfraredOpticalOthers

By Application Consumer ElectronicsRetailEducationOthers

By Geography North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeUKGermanyFranceRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfrica

Key Market Players APPLE INC., DISPLAX, FUJITSU, GESTURETEK, HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.P., IMMERSION CORPORATION, 3M, PANASONIC CORPORATION, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

