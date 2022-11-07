Ronn Torossian Releases Tips for Authenticity in Influencer Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian says consumer trust cannot be bought through flashy marketing. A brand needs to focus on authentic marketing so that it feels real to its target audience. To win hearts, a brand must be relatable so that customers do not lose faith in it. Millennials and Gen Z for instance, want authentic brands that support their values. Customers need to trust a brand enough before they can shop from it. This applies to social media influencers and the way they communicate. If an influencer prioritizes transactions, then they will not be seen as trustworthy. Given below are ways by which influencers can maintain their authenticity.

Try different styles of content

According to Ronn Torossian, experimenting often leads to positive results. It is not always about the widest reach. The size of the audience is just one aspect of content creation. Experimenting with content types that will suit a campaign is a wise strategy. One can get as creative with short form as they can with long form. Long form can be used to tell stories and fewer words can be used as impactful captions. Episodic content also helps to increase the interest of followers. Live streaming is also becoming very popular, particularly in the gaming scene.

Speak plainly

Speaking plainly is also a sign of authenticity. An influencer who speaks plainly also shows their personality. Using a lot of jargon when talking to the target audience doesn’t help. When communication is plain and real, the responses are also positive. An influencer who is honest will also succeed in promoting the products they recommend. If an influencer wants to convince their followers, then they should believe in the product that they are endorsing. Customers will be able to sense if the influencer doesn’t believe in the product that they are promoting.

Too many sponsored posts can be unattractive

If an influencer posts too many sponsored posts, they may not appear authentic. Their followers might feel that their motives are purple commercial. Their feeds will appear to be ad-saturated. People follow influencers because of their authenticity and not their promotions. For organic consumer reach, a meaningful connection with the followers is needed. Sponsored content should be limited and there should be a healthy ratio between content that is sponsored and content that is not so that the audience does not distrust the influencer.

Be consistent about the style of posting

Being consistent in their style will help an influencer to increase their audience engagement. Every influencer has their own style which draws their followers. Flowery promises do not make an impression on customers these days. Creative posts help to connect better with the audience. A brand might have certain guidelines when it comes to promoting their products, but it is the influencer that knows how to engage and convert followers. Content should be framed in such a way that it will connect with the target audience. For instance, Sara Dietschy is extremely careful about how her followers would receive her content. Her tech reviews are real and not just about information.