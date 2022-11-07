Ronn Torossian on the Evolution of Video Marketing

NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, an entrepreneur, says video is a popular choice for customers and brands alike. Customers prefer video content from a brand and video content is becoming popular across social media platforms. An effective way of generating leads, new trends are becoming popular and brands need to adapt in order to keep up. Given below are video marketing trends that brands can integrate into their strategy to stay ahead of competitors.

Short-form video

Ronn Torossian believes short-form videos help brands to boost awareness and acquire customers organically. To attract a new audience, brands need to move away from traditional approaches and try new ideas. Features such as animated backgrounds and 3D masks will help brands to create immersive experiences for the audience. Augmented reality with features such as color filters and audio editor will help to drive user engagement. If viewers mute video while going through social media posts, it is a good idea to integrate subtitles to the content so that users do not feel the difference between sound-on and sound-off content. Captions help to convey the right message.

Training and educational videos

YouTube is no longer just a form of entertainment. During the pandemic, children had to adopt some form of distance learning and that is when the trend of educational videos started gaining popularity. Educational videos do not have to be restricted to students in school. They are an extremely popular type of video on the internet and for any business, this type of video would help to generate leads and increase sales. Educational videos may change a complex idea into something clear and accessible. For instance, Hootsuite has created a series of videos which help their target audience to navigate their way through the world of marketing. Tutorials always help to expand the reach of a business.

Shoppable videos

Shoppable videos are videos that feature products that businesses want to sell, and people can buy products directly from the video. These types of videos help to create a seamless buying process. When a customer clicks on a shopping link featured in the video, they are taken to the product page, and the customer can add the product to their shopping cart. Such interactive videos increase click-through rates and conversion rates. The audience does not have to look for a product seen in an ad and the purchase is faster. For instance, Canterbury, the sports clothing brand, has developed a digital magazine with shoppable articles, with the help of which readers can buy products without their reading being interrupted.

User-generated video content

User-generated video content helps to establish trust in an authentic way. They receive more views than other types of branded content. In most industries, the opinion of a user is important. From the point of view of the audience, it removes uncertainty about a product and they can be more decisive. User-generated video content is authentic and relatable and any industry can benefit from it. For instance, Daymon Patterson’s video on Five Guys shows how he enjoyed fast food while being hilarious all the time.