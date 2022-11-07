Progressive Web Application Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing penetration of smartphones and surging Internet usage are projected to drive the progressive web application market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.13 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.9%, Market Trends ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Progressive Web Application Market Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Progressive Web Application market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Progressive Web Application market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfoliosProgressive Web Application industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry.

Rich features of progressive web application, such as push notifications on Android, touch gestures, geo-location, and ability to save icons of PWA on home screens to make them easily accessible, are making it popular among users. Moreover, another driving factor is that PWAs do have to replace native apps, as they work in tandem with them.

Key Highlights of Report

• As more progressive web technology is infiltrating the market, more PWA frameworks and tools are being launched. Knockout, a free JavaScript, is a PWA tool that helps developers build responsive displays with Model-View-View Model (MVVM) (MWWM).

• Dynamic web application is a framework software which controls construction of a web page and facilitates maintenance. Examples of dynamic web application include news apps and e-commerce apps.

• The small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of progressive web applications. Lack of sophisticated infrastructure and R&D teams in SMEs to develop apps is creating demand for the technology.

Research Report on the Progressive Web Application Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

• Who are the dominant players of the Progressive Web Application market?

• Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

• What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Progressive Web Application market?

• What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Progressive Web Application market?

• What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

• What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Progressive Web Application market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Progressive Web Application market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global progressive web application market based on offering, application, end-user, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Services

• Tools & Libraries

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Dynamic Web Application

• Static Web Application

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Retail & E-commerce

• Media & Entertainment

• Real Estate

• Travel & Tourism

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Progressive Web Application market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

