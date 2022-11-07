Fructooligosaccharide Market To Top A Valuation Of USD 6.38 Billion By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.39%, Market Trends – Increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Fructooligosaccharide Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Fructooligosaccharide market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Fructooligosaccharide market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Fructooligosaccharide industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Fructooligosaccharide industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global Fructooligosaccharide Market size was USD 2.62 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. Increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners and rising consumption of functional foods are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Due to their potential as prebiotics, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which have long been used as sweeteners, are currently becoming more popular.

Increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners and rising consumption of functional foods are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Due to their potential as prebiotics, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which have long been used as sweeteners, are currently becoming more popular. For instance, the demand for low- or no-sugar choices is anticipated to increase as people try to limit or avoid sugar. According to study, over 60% of U.S. consumers want the market to offer more sugar-free chocolate options in order to cater to the growing number of health-conscious consumers. North America will experience the most rise in non-nutritive sweeteners in beverages in 2022, at 119%. Therefore, the market's revenue growth is being driven by increased demand for low-calorie sugars and functional food consumption.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market has been divided into two categories based on form: solid and liquid. Given its longer shelf life, efficient product formulation, and simplicity of use, FOS in powder form is predicted to see an increase in demand during the projection period, with the solid segment expected to account for the greatest revenue share. For instance, the powdered Peak BioBoost Supplement can be mixed with morning coffee or tea to improve bowel movements by reducing gas and constipation worries.

The market for fructooligosaccharides (FOS) has been divided into categories for infant formulations, food & beverages, animal feed, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals based on application. The infant formulations sector is estimated to account for biggest market share throughout the forecast period owing to prebiotic advantages, infection prevention, neurodevelopment, cognitive function as well as gut health improvement.

Tate & Lyle successfully completed the acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech on June 9, 2022, a substantial prebiotic dietary fibre business in Guangdong, China. Falactooligosaccharides (GOS) and Fructooligosaccharides were discovered, produced, and sold by Quantum (FOS). This acquisition strengthens the company's fortification platform, establishes it as a leader in dietary fibres globally, and increases its market share in China and Asia.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Fructooligosaccharide market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Fructooligosaccharide market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Fructooligosaccharide market:

Prebiotin, Beneo-Orafti SA, Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing SA, Quantum Hi-Tech, Shadong Bailong Chuangyua, CJ CheilJedang, GTC Nutrition, Jarrow Formulas, Victory Biology Engineering Co. Ltd, Beghin Meiji, Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fructooligosaccharide market based on source, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sucrose

Inulin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

The Global Fructooligosaccharide Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Fructooligosaccharide market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Fructooligosaccharide-market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Fructooligosaccharide market?

How will each Fructooligosaccharide submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each Fructooligosaccharide submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading Fructooligosaccharide markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Fructooligosaccharide projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of Fructooligosaccharide projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Fructooligosaccharide market?

Where is the Fructooligosaccharide-market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

