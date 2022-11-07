PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO RESTAURANT WEEKS 2022

Starting November 8, for the entire month, the famous cheese will be featured in 175 restaurants across Australia, with original recipes created by top chefs.

CREMONA, ITALY, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 175 restaurants across the country have joined Provolone Valpadana PDO month: from Nov. 8 for 4 weeks, this cheese will be the king of the menu, in original recipes developed by the respective chefs. The complete list of participating restaurants and details of the initiative can be found on the project website "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe," at this link: www.borntobeauthentic.eu/restaurants-weeks/

The activity targets consumers and cheese lovers throughout Australia, with proposals ranging from trendy restaurants such as Chiosco by Ormeggio in Sydney, fine dinings such as Bottega in Melbourne to restaurant chains such as Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers or Gradi Pronto. In total, there are 119 participating restaurants in the state of Victoria, 16 of them in Melbourne, 24 in the state of New South Wales, mostly concentrated in Sydney, 14 in Queensland, 15 in the state of Western Australia, 2 in Tasmania, and one in South Australia.

This is a unique opportunity, for those who had never tasted the cheese before, to discover this delicious product. On the other hand, those who already know and appreciate it, will be amazed by its extraordinary gastronomic versatility, which the chefs will enhance and interpret with their own unmistakable signature, giving life to 175 different dishes and recipes. Provolone Valpadana PDO is in fact easily combined with other ingredients, becoming a bond for first courses, main courses, side dishes, and even desserts.

Pairings with Australian wines are also interesting, thanks to the consultancy of chefs and sommeliers: mild Provolone Valpadana PDO, which retains a mouthwatering milky flavor, possesses a delicacy that combines with white, medium-structured still or sparkling wines or with a young red wine, and is also perfect with rosé ones. On the other hand, to better balance the more intense flavor of spicy Provolone Valpadana PDO, wines with more character should be selected. For bubbles lovers, vintage sparkling wines are suggested, as well as whites and reds, as long as they have a good structure.

More information about the project can be found on the official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu

