Remote Access Solutions Market Size Will Achieve USD 7.8 Bn by 2030 Growing at 15.8% CAGR | Report by Emergen Research

Growing demand for online education and Bring Your Own Device policy are key factors driving remote access solutions market revenue growth

Remote Access Solutions Market Size – USD 2.1 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements and cellular networks” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Remote Access Solutions Market size reached USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing technological advancements with rapid growth of 5G cellular network coverage are key factors driving market revenue growth. Rapid adoption of BYOD policy in businesses and organizations, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased traction of remote access solutions trends such as remote productivity tracking, video conferencing tools, and virtual workspaces.

Benefits such as increased productivity, efficiency, employee morale, improved employee loyalty, communication, hiring of talent, increased diversity, and convenience are some of the key factors supporting the shift toward the remote working model. This trend is also expected to support demand for remote access solutions across various enterprises to a significant extent. Furthermore, the improved carbon footprint is another important factor for organizations to consider.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

ConnectWise, LLC., VMware, Inc., GoTo, TeamViewer, Microsoft, AnyDesk Software GmbH, Splashtop Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., BeyondTrust Corporation, and Kaseya Limited.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Remote Access Solutions Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Remote Access Solutions Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Large enterprises segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on employee productivity and security in data-driven companies are key factor driving growth of the segment. Steady adoption of scalable remote access solutions such as Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering enterprise-level performance and security is driving revenue growth of the segment. High-quality user experience and efficiency are important factors in large enterprises for a smooth workflow and adoption of more advanced solutions is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Cloud-based segment revenue is expected to increase at a significantly steady rate over the forecast period. Demand for cloud-based remote access solutions has been increasing owing to better security than on-premise where many applications require access of the client on the user’s machine and installation of software, which can be a vulnerability point after the work is done. Rapid digital transformation has increased demand for remote access solutions, especially in the education sector. Provision for timely and secure access to computer resources of high-end and expensive desktop software such as AutoCAD and InDesign, among others, are some of the major factors supporting demand for cloud-based remote access solutions.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. High demand for automation in banks and financial institutions for digitization and faster turnaround is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Rising demand in next-generation banks for enhanced customer experience and data-driven analytics has made remote access banking solutions an essential requirement.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

On-Premise

Cloud

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Remote Access Solutions Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

