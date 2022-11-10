LEBANESE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE LEADER TAMAYYAZ SIGNS ON AS AN OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF DCRO INSTITUTE PROGRAMS
Tamayyaz is very proud to launch this initiative with DCRO Institute.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Tamayyaz, a leading corporate governance and talent development firm based in Beirut, Lebanon, has signed on with the DCRO Institute as an official distributor of our programs.
— Badri Salim el Meouchi
Nada Awad Rizkallah, the DCRO Institute's Regional Director for the MENA region, worked collaboratively with Badri Salim el Meouchi, Joanna Wehbe, and Nadine Malaeb of Tamayyaz to establish this relationship. Their work will focus on bringing DCRO Institute programs and content to the development of current and aspiring board members in Lebanon and across the region.
"My collaboration with Tamayaz was initiated since over three years, focusing on facilitating the IFC Corporate Directors Program to Directors and c-suite executives," said Nada Awad Rizkallah, DCRO Institute Regional Director for the MENA Region. "Badri and the executive team of Tamayyaz, Joanna and Nadine, were very keen on building collaborative efforts with the DCRO Institute to enhance their mission and focus on the top-level governance of risk, in practice and grow their library of learning and development opportunities to the boardroom and c-suite executives. I am confident that this new cooperation will bring together valuable new perspectives and experiences to their target market, where the graduates of the DCRO Institute programs will focus further on the practical and positive governance of risk and how to embrace risks and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation."
"Tamayyaz is very proud to launch this initiative with DCRO Institute," said Badri Salim el Meouchi of Tamayyaz. "We at Tamayyaz provide Corporate Governance services to Banks and Companies across the region, and Risk Management is a key component of Corporate Governance. We are confident that this new partnership and wide range of services will offer our clients more focused and specific courses on risk management which will complete our range of services in this field.
Plans for the work with Tamayyaz include access to online and guided study cohort sessions through DCRO Institute programs led by Nada Awad Rizkallah. The goal is to sharpen critical thinking in the boardroom while reviewing realistic business cases, provide better insights on thinking like a director, embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation.
"We are very appreciative of the regional efforts made by both Nada Rizkallah and the leaders of Tamayyaz to bring high-quality risk governance training to meet a critical need," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We've had informal relations with Tamayyaz on a previous program and celebrate the formalization of our relationship through this agreement. We look forward to being part of their contribution to corporate success in the region."
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Tamayyaz– We design Corporate Governance, Human Resources and Talent Development solutions to help you sustain and spread your business culture at all levels of your organization for you to increase your productivity. Since Tamayyaz establishment in 2009, we have engaged with hundreds of clients from all sectors, including Automotive, Telecommunication, Information Technology, Banking & Finance, F&B and others. As performance enablers, Tamayyaz works collaboratively with its clients to personalize and tailor the right approach and process that will lead them towards higher productivity. We seek to impart knowledge that translates into embedded behaviours and a sustainable culture of learning and development that enables the organization and individuals to achieve their objectives. In 2017, we entered into a collaboration agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This partnership enabled us to provide our clients with the most advanced and comprehensive CG training programs for Boards and Executives. Visit http://www.tamayyaz.com/ to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org or Nada Awad Rizkallah by e-mail nada.rizkallah@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn