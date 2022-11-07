Six New MPower Professors Announced

The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership: MPowering the State on Friday announced the appointment of three professors from the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) and three from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) as MPower Professors. The professorship recognizes, incentivizes and fosters collaborations between faculty who are working together on the most pressing issues of our time.

To be considered for the MPower Professorship, faculty must take on strategic research that would be unattainable or difficult to achieve by UMB or UMCP alone, and must embrace MPower’s mission to serve the state of Maryland and its citizens. Each professor will receive $150,000, allocated over three years, to apply to their salary or to support supplemental research activities.

“The MPower Professors have shown incredible dedication and commitment to collaboration, innovation and discovery. Their work to solve major challenges and positively impact the lives of others is bolstered by this investment,” said UMB President Bruce E. Jarrell, M.D.

“The six professors selected for this honor are each working across disciplines to address the most complex challenges facing society today, bridging research and scholarship between institutions to foster innovation that will impact citizens in Maryland, across the country and around the world,” said UMCP President Darryll J. Pines.

The 2022 MPower Professors are using the latest advancements in computer science, machine learning and augmented reality to revolutionize medical care, linguistics and neuroscience; developing enhanced understanding and treatment for a range of infections and diseases; investigating cutting-edge approaches and new materials to regenerate human tissue; and examining the relationship between agriculture, energy and water to create a safer and sustainable global food supply.

The 2022 MPower Professors are:

