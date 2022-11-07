DevOps Market Size Will Achieve USD 22.40 Billion by 2028 growing at 17.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Development and Operations Market Size – USD 6.47 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based services

Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes and increasing focus on reducing capital and operational expenditure are some key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development and Operations (DevOps) market size reached USD 6.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes is a key factor expected to increase demand for DevOps solutions. Adoption of DevOps practices enables an organization to deliver software services continuously and rapidly with the help of automated tools that help operations and development teams to coordinate effectively. Moreover, increasing focus on reducing capital and operational expenditure has led to rise in demand for DevOps tools and solutions in enterprises that enable automation of continuous development processes and track the performance of the application in real-time, thereby improving scalability.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., VersionOne Inc., Dell EMC, HP Inc., and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

As part of Emergen Research's Global DevOps Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the DevOps Market industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the DevOps Market. A detailed forecast is provided until 2028 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the DevOps Market industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the DevOps Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for DevOps Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Large enterprise segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR owing to increasing demand for agile development cycles in order to ensure continuous development and integration of software and adoption of standardized DevOps practices to increase profitability and scalability in large enterprises, thereby facilitating the rapid revenue CAGR of the segment.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effective deployment solutions as well as reduced financial burden of installing and running software on local servers within the building of the organization.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the DevOps market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies providing DevOps such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., are among others in the region.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Solutions

Management

Continuous Business Planning

Testing and Development

DevOps Analytics

Delivery

Continuous Integration

Software Delivery Management

Operations

Continuous Deployment

Monitoring & Performance Management

Services

Container Services

API Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The DevOps Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

