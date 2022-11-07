Neurosurgery Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Development of new neurosurgical devices is driving global neurosurgery market revenue growth

Neurosurgery Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising focus on attractive medical reimbursements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neurosurgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased utilization of neurovascular surgery, attractive medical reimbursements, growth of healthcare system throughout countries, and development of new neurovascular devices. Also, after heart illness, neurological ailments are regarded as the second most common cause of mortality worldwide. According to World Health Organization research, with rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and aging-related physiological changes in the senior population, approximately 50 million patients are at risk of acquiring neurovascular/neurological diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses will drive market revenue growth over the forecast period

The report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1323

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 15 March 2022, Elekta entered into a collaborative agreement with IBA to optimize Quality Assurance (QA) solutions. The radiation therapy departments and clinics using Elekta’s treatment delivery systems benefit from QA solutions that are designed for these devices by streamlining workflows and improving access to measurement data.

The neuro-interventional devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the fact as brain aneurysms and hemorrhages are becoming more common among population. National Health Service (NHS), a publicly funded healthcare system, reports that several factors, including smoking, severe head trauma, cocaine abuse, elevated blood pressure, and others, will increase risk of developing brain aneurysms in general population and consequently increasing demand for neurovascular embolization devices.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are establishing neurosurgical setups to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins, since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as manufacturers of neuro-surgical devices have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in demand for neurosurgery. Moreover, neurosurgical device manufacturers are creating and combining technologies for enhanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery, to deliver effective minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advancements, and new technology developments.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Neurosurgery market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

Braun SE, Medtronic, Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (J&J Subsidiary), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Penumbra Inc., Adeor Medical AG, Resonetics, and Clarus Medical LLC.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgery-market

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Neurosurgery market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Neurosurgery with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global neurosurgery market based on surgery type, device type, application, end-use, and region:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Neurosurgery

Neuro-oncology

Neurotraumatology

Neurovascular Surgery

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Spine Surgery

Others

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neuro Interventional Devices

Neurovascular Embolization Devices

Embolization Coils

Liquid Embolic Systems

Flow Diversion Stents

Aneurysm Clips

Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices

Coiling Assist Stents

Coiling Assist Balloons

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Stent Retrievers

Aspiration Retrievers

Microcatheters

Intracranial Stents

Others

Neuroendoscopes

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Neurosurgical Drills

Pneumatic Neurosurgical Drills

Electrical Neurosurgical Drills

Radiosurgery Systems

Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery Systems

GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems

Dura Substitutes

Biological Dura Substitutes

Synthetic Dura Substitutes

Neurosurgical Ablation Devices

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems

MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

Neurosurgery Instruments

Tissue Retractors

Forceps

Head Frames

Cervical Plating systems

Perforators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cancerous Brain

Spine And Skull Base Tumors

Skull Fractures

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Craniofacial Trauma

Spinal Cord Injuries

Hydrocephalus

Pediatric Brain Tumors

Craniosynostosis

Spinal Cord Tumors

Syringomyelia

Chiari Malformation

Parkinson’s Disease

Tourette’s Syndrome

Others

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1323

Regional Bifurcation of the Neurosurgery Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Neurosurgery market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Neurosurgery market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Neurosurgery market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Neurosurgery market?

• How will each Neurosurgery submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Neurosurgery submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Neurosurgery markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Quick Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1323

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Top Trending Reports

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market-size-to-reach-usd-28-41-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-sustainable-building-materials-and-eco-friendly-nature-of-aac-material-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-830756186.html

E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market-size-to-reach-usd-115-06-billion-in-2028-emergen-research-822711379.html

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-81-billion-in-2028-surge-in-contributing-factors-such-as-obesity-and-sedentary-lifestyle-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-834227674.html

Medical Cannabis Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-cannabis-market-size-to-reach-47-15-billion-in-2027-increasing-use-of-medical-marijuana-to-alleviate-symptoms-treat-diseases-and-conditions-and-in-pain-management-are-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-885626643.html

Molecular Diagnostics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molecular-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-16-49-billion-in-2027-increasing-investment-in-r-amp-d-rising-prevalence-of-infectious-and-chronic-diseases-rapid-adoption-of-poc-devices-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-re-861511839.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.