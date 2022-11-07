Prostate Health Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Upcoming Trend, Future Scope by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in prostate health treatments and rising need for hormone treatment medications are factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prostate health market size was USD 32.07 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in prostate health treatments and rising investments, funds, and grants for research in BPH treatment are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. For example, on 02 July 2019, as a part of the European Innovation Council pilot, ProArc received a USD 2.2 million grant from Horizon 2020 program. This will help in ProArc's ClearRing BPH implant to be studied scientifically in greater detail and made available for purchase. In addition, rising prevalence of obesity across the globe, changes in endocrine function, oxidative stress, an uptick in inflammatory process, and increase in intra-abdominal pressure promote growth of BPH among men. Moreover, rising expenditures by governments of various countries to improve healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

However, complications and side effects related to treatments are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market. Prostate cancer and its therapies, such as surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy, can also cause erectile dysfunction. These factors are expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

The prostate (prostate gland) is basically an organ of the reproductive system of a male. Prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and inflammation are the three most prevalent types of prostate disease (prostatitis). Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a disorder that affects males and causes the prostate gland to expand non-cancerously, is one of these.

However, BPH seldom manifests any symptoms before to the age of 40, and as people age, so does their risk of developing BPD. This condition affects a large number of people, and surgery and drugs are utilised to address this medical condition. Therefore, in the next years, these factors are projected to propel the growth opportunities in the prostate health market.

Key Companies include:

Pfizer Inc., Lilly, Bayer AG, Abbott, GSK plc., Merck KGaA, ProArc, Nucleai, Inc., Sanofi, and AbbVie Inc.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Emergen Research has segmented the global prostate health market based on disease indication, treatment, distribution channel:

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Prostate Cancer

Prostatitis

Alpha Blockers

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cytotoxic Agents

Hormone ADT

AR Directed Therapies

PARP Inhibitors

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pharmacy

E-Commerce Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global prostate health market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global prostate health market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Overview of the prostate health Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the prostate health industry

Thank you for reading our report.

