ACADÉMIE DES BANQUES ET FINANCES OF TUNISIA SIGNS ON AS AN OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF DCRO INSTITUTE PROGRAMS
I was very impressed by the drive of ABF to promote state-of-the-art learning to professionals from the banking and financial sectors in Tunisia and Africa since my first contact with them.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Académie des Banques et Finances, a financial services training company based in Tunis, Tunisia, has signed on with the DCRO Institute as an official distributor of our programs.
— Nada Awad Rizkallah, MENA Regional Director
Nada Awad Rizkallah, the DCRO Institute's Regional Director for the MENA region, worked collaboratively with Mouna Saaied, General Delegate of the Conseil Bancaire et Financier (nominated earlier as APTBEF) and General Manager of the Académie des Banques et Finances, and Ahlem Bessais, the Head of Graduate Studies and Partnerships in the Académie des Banques et Finances to establish this relationship. Their work will focus on bringing DCRO Institute programs and content to the development of current and aspiring board members across Tunisia and Africa.
"I was very impressed by the drive of ABF to promote state-of-the-art learning to professionals from the banking and financial sectors in Tunisia and Africa since my first contact with both Mouna Saaied and Ahlem Bessais," said Awad Rizkallah. "This collaboration was made possible following Ahlem's commitment to explore the rich DCRO Institute library of courses, which shall contribute to enriching the training platform of ABF. I trust that this new collaboration will offer c-suite executives and current and aspiring board members with unique development programs adapted to the needs of the banking and finance profession, focused on the positive and effective governance of risk-taking and raising their profiles with a specialization in the governance of risk-taking."
Said Mrs. Saaied, "I was really impressed by the quality and the professionalism led by Nada. David R. Koenig and Nada show a real interest in the Tunisian Financial sector. The DCRO Institute programs are in line with our objectives as we are working to implement a code of good governance that meet with the international standards," she continued. "I believe that our partnership will be strengthened by offering the best training programs to Tunisian and African members of the CBF."
Plans for the work with ABF include access to online and guided study cohort sessions through DCRO Institute programs led by Nada Awad Rizkallah. The goal is to sharpen critical thinking in the boardroom while reviewing realistic business cases, provide better insights on thinking like a director, embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation.
"Distributions agreements with partners like Académie des Banques et Finances help the DCRO Institute to fulfill our nonprofit mission, which includes making resources available globally," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Our collaborative programs among board members and c-suite executives on five continents are enriched when organizations like ABF join our efforts. We are pleased to welcome them and their clients to this global network."
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Académie des Banques et Finances (ABF)– ABF is an autonomous structure emanating from the Tunisian Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions ( Now known as the CBF), providing professional banking and financial training. Its objective is to prepare professionals for the exercise of a trade or the pursuit of further professional studies, through a rich and varied offer of diploma and non-diploma training programs, adapted to the needs of the Banking and Finance Profession. The Académie des Banques et Finances main mission is to offer a quality pedagogical and development framework to develop the professional skills necessary to become committed and responsible actors at the level of the organizations.
