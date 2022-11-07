Smart Home Devices Market Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics and Forecast till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Home Devices Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global smart home devices market size reached USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data-connectivity technology is an important factor driving market revenue growth.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the lighting control industry. A sizable range of goods, including timers, daylight sensors, dimmer, and occupancy sensors, are available in this market. These items can be used separately or in conjunction with one another. They are compatible with both wireless network and wired network technologies for home automation integration. Lighting controllers need to be externally coupled with communication protocols in order to enable their automated functions.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Smart Home Devices market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Amazon.com, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home devices market on the basis of product, price range, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fire Suppression

Lighting Control

Relays

Occupancy Sensors

Daylight Sensors

Timers

Dimmers

Switches

Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance

Hardware

Software/Video Analytics

Price Ranges

Access Control

Biometric Access Control

Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats

Sensors

Control Valves

Heating & Cooling Coils

Dampers

Actuators

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

Entertainment and Other Controls

Entertainment Control

Other Controls

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors

Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Coffee Makers

Smart Kettles

Smart Dish Washers

Smart Ovens

Smart Cooktops

Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers

Smart Dryers

Smart Water Heaters

Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables

Smart Desks

Smart Stools & Benches

Smart Sofas

Smart Chairs

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Below USD 25 Smart Home Device

USD 25-50 Smart Home Device

Above USD 50 Smart Home Device

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Bifurcation of the Smart Home Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Smart Home Devices market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Smart Home Devices market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

