Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Seeking New Highs - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Players

Rising demand for smartphones and other electronic devices such as smartphones, smart computers, tablets, and others is a major key factor driving market

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Size – USD 3.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.07%, Market Trends – Rising demand for EUV lithography for semiconductor chips” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market size was USD 3.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.07% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for Laser Produced Plasma (LPP) for light sourcing is projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. To accelerate particles and produce brief x-ray bursts, laser-produced plasmas are used. In addition, they help simulate astronomical plasmas in laboratories. Molten tin droplets around 25 microns in diameter are blasted from a generator at 70 meters per second in an LPP source.

The droplets are initially hit by a weak laser pulse as they descend, which gives them a pancake shape. The flattened droplet is then vaporized by a stronger laser pulse, forming a plasma that releases EUV light. This procedure is carried out 50,000 times per second in order to generate enough light to create microchips. LPP has high output power and Conversion Efficiency (CE), which makes them a promising alternative for EUVL sources. For example, the NXE:3400B EUV scanner setting CO2 LPP system from ASML is now deployed and in use by chipmaker customers.

The Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications. The study can help understand the industry and define progress strategies for the company / key players. Provides a detailed analysis of new entrants or existing competitors in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography industry, ranging from industry positioning and marketing channels to potential growth strategies.

ASML, Tokyo Electron Limited, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel Corporation, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Toppan Inc., Canon Inc., and ZEISS International.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The light source segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Laser energy is derived from a solid, liquid, or gas in a laser-based EUV light source technology. It satisfies the industrial standards for the production of new-generation semiconductors. This is expected to drive revenue growth in the segment.

The foundry segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. As the top pure-play foundry in the world, Taiwan's TSMC has the highest wafer fabrication revenue. Moreover, it is projected that the market product would be widely adopted in foundries due to the rising demand for sophisticated packaging for tiny devices.

Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. To meet the demand from automakers like Volkswagen and Toyota, among others, manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) declared that they have been concentrating on moving their manufacturing processes, which is also creating major opportunities for the market to grow.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) market on the basis of equipment, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Light Source

Mask

Mirrors

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundry

Others

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

