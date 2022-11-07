Telia Cameroon Selects Clear Blue to Power Telecom Services for MTN

The pilot system is shipping in Q4 2022, with the initial 50-system rollout planned for early 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announced that it received its first order from Telia Cameroon ("Telia") on October 18, 2022, for initial systems as part of its telecommunications service rollout in Cameroon for MTN. Following successful pilot validation, the initial rollout of 50 systems is expected in early 2023.



Clear Blue will supply its Nano-Grid Smart Off-Grid power solution and will be Telia Cameroon’s preferred Solar power provider for its program with MTN Cameroon. These 50 sites have an estimated 5-year lifetime contract value of $1M CAD for Clear Blue.

“Clear Blue Technologies’ systems have incredible value for telecommunications. To support applications in Cameroon, we need systems that are cost-effective and provide reliable solar power without the need for diesel generators,” said Jean Baptiste, Manager of Telia Cameroon. “Clear Blue’s systems are remotely managed and operated by Clear Blue, reducing the initial size and CAPEX, while also significantly reducing OPEX, as we won’t have to go to the site for maintenance and can triage a problem before it occurs.”

“Telia Cameroon is an exciting new strategic partner providing valuable services to help connect the unconnected in Africa. They have a number of telecom deployments and work with major network operators like MTN Cameroon to bring connectivity to more people across Cameroon. We are thrilled to be working with Telia on this rollout program and, hopefully, many more to come in the future", said Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue. “The desire to move away from traditional diesel generator-based solutions was a key element of Telia’s business plan. Their commitment to using Smart Off-Grid power will help transform access to telecom service across the country. As a market leader in the provision of clean, managed, off-grid wireless power for mission-critical telecommunications systems, Clear Blue is solving one of the biggest barriers to expanding connectivity in emerging markets – the ability to access cost-effective, reliable solar power. Telia Cameroon is bringing connectivity access across Cameroon, and we are excited to see what the future holds with them.”

About Telia

Telia Cameroon provides customers with 4G LTE private cellular technology solutions to meet their business needs, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) and digital integration of telecom mobile network solutions from GSM 3G to 4G in rural areas. Its customers include both public and private organizations, and its products offer turnkey solutions to customers for increased communication, connectivity, safety and convenience. Learn more at www.telia.cm.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF).



For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

