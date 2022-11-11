Anchor Subaru Features the Subaru Ascent near Warwick, RI
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchor Subaru is pleased to announce that they feature the Subaru Ascent for drivers near Warwick, RI. This stylish SUV provides all the luxury and comfort drivers expect with the safety and functionality they deserve.
Anchor Subaru carries an extensive selection of seven and eight-passenger Subaru Ascent vehicles to ensure every customer can find one with the right combination of features in their desired color. If customers don’t see one, they like on the lot, their sales team can help them order one from the manufacturer to ensure they get everything they want in their new SUV. The vehicle features all-wheel drive, comfortable seating with three rows of seats, raised roof rails, and numerous safety features.
Anchor Subaru posts all available vehicles on its website to allow individuals to shop from home before visiting the dealership. Customers are invited to view the SUV in person and take a test drive to determine if it fits their needs. The sales team is available to answer questions and recommend options based on each customer’s needs. Financing is available through the finance department to ensure customers can drive off the lot in a new Subaru Ascent.
Anyone interested in learning about the Subaru Ascent available near Warwick, RI, can find out more by visiting the Anchor Subaru website or calling +1 (401) 769-1199.
About Anchor Subaru: Anchor Subaru is a new and used Subaru dealership serving customers in North Smithfield, RI, and the surrounding areas. They offer an extensive selection of new and used vehicles to help drivers find the perfect option for their needs and budget. Financing is available, and the dealership services what they sell.
Company: Anchor Subaru
Address: 949 Eddie Dowling Hwy
City: North Smithfield
State: RI
Zip code: 02896
Telephone number: +1 (401) 769-1199
