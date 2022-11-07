Automated Turf Harvester Market Expected to Reach $155.9 Million by 2026 | Growing At A CAGR Of 12.6% From 2019 To 2026

Automated Turf Harvester Industry

Global Automated Turf Harvester Market Size Is Expected To Reach $155,947.8 Thousand In 2026 Growing At A CAGR Of 12.6% From 2019 To 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automated Turf Harvester Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global automated turf harvester market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $68,086.9 thousand in 2018, growing at a cagr of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the roll turf harvester segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 59.1% share of the market.

Download Free Sample PDF Now (150+Pages with More Insight)-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6120

The Automated Turf Harvester are an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters used on turf farms. The Automated Turf Harvester feature automatic stacking, turf cut depth control system, auto-steering system, and others, which enables one-man operation for turf harvesting process.

The Automated Turf Harvester are classified into two major types, namely, roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The harvested turf in form of rolls are mainly used for large area applications such as in golf courses, sport fields, school playgrounds, and commercial landscaping applications. However, the turf harvested in form of slabs are used in small area applications such as residential lawn applications.

Moreover, customers, especially sod farmers, are switching toward automated equipment to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of Automated Turf Harvester. Automated Turf Harvester market trends include major consumers from developed nations like Europe and North America, are mainly owing to better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to provide growth opportunities for the market growth. Countries like China and India are growing at a high pace, which, in turn, increases the per capita income, which further rises the inclination toward luxury sports like golf, resulting in the growth in construction for golf courses and sports stadiums, which is expected to drive the Automated Turf Harvester market eventually. On the contrary, the high product pricing of harvesters is affecting the Automated Turf Harvester market growth negatively.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 compared to other regions due to more adoption of turf farms to increase turf cultivation to sustain the high demand from the residential sector. Moreover, the increase in residential construction is likely to drive the demand for turf cultivation in Europe and thereby, creates opportunities for the adoption of Automated Turf Harvester in the European turf cultivation market.

North America is a pioneer in the Automated Turf Harvester market, owing to the large number of turf cultivation farms in this region. Therefore, Automated Turf Harvester market share is the highest among countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the growth in participation in golf from developing nations such as China in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to create growth opportunities for surge in turf cultivation, thereby, increasing the demand for Automated Turf Harvester in this region.

Key Findings of The Automated Turf Harvester Market:

In 2018, the roll turf harvester segment dominated the global Automated Turf Harvester market, in terms of revenue.

The residential segment is expected to be the largest customer for the Automated Turf Harvester market products globally.

Europe is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the automated turf harvester industry include FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.

