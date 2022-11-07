Carbon Nanotubes Market to Reach USD 3,042.2 Million at a CAGR of 14.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing application of carbon nanotubes in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics is estimated to drive the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) market size was USD 877.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,042.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The global carbon nanotubes market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for CNT from electronics industry for production of photovoltaics, sensors, semiconductor devices, displays, conductors, smart textiles and energy conversion devices, among others. Revenue growth of the market is also driven by rising demand for production of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, medical devices, and use in biotechnology and biomedical applications, rapid technological advancements in nanotechnology and biotechnology, and rising investment in R&D activities by various private companies. CNTs are used for a variety of biotechnology and biomedical applications such as production of biosensors, drug delivery, neuron growth & regeneration, vascular stents, enzymes sheathe, and transfection of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA).

Top Key Players: Arkema, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl SA, Nanoshell LLC, Hyperion Catalysis International, Klean Industries Inc., Continental Carbon, CHASM Advanced Materials, and Nano-C, Inc, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and Nantero.com

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.01 Billion in 2021 and are expected to have a growth rate of 16.0% during the forecast period. These consists of several concentrically interlinked nanotubes, with diameters reaching over 100 nm and are widely deployed in various end-use applications.

The synthesis of carbon nanotubes by the arc-discharge method is a cost-efficient method which uses two graphite rods kept at a distance of few mm for arc generation. Graphite is combusted electrically, and the carbon nanotubes developing in the gaseous phase are separated.

The application in the healthcare industry is projected to observe a growth rate of 16.4% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is projected to reach a market size of USD 3.09 Billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook:

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

By Technology Outlook:

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

By Application Outlook: Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Energy Storage

Structural Composites

Chemical Materials

Medical & Pharmacy

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market?

