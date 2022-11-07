Orthobiologics Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2018–2028

Reports And Data

The Orthobiologics Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthobiologics market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is due to increasing use of orthobiologics in regenerative medicine that utilizes human body’s own cells and healing components to possibly reverse incapacitating impacts of osteoarthritis and helps in quick healing of ligament as well as tendon wounds. When high concentration of healing substances are injected into damaged or affected body parts, these substances can initiate quick healing process and possibly reverse weakening impacts.

Furthermore, advent of advanced technologies in the field is expected to drive revenue growth of the global orthobiologics market during forecast period. For instance, increasing adoption of 3D printed implants that help assist with improved clinical results by decreasing surgical procedure time and offer better firmness for orthopedic surgery. This technology assists in treating ligament and spinal wounds, with minimum invasions. Increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders could lead to orthopedic procedures, which is further expected to increase demand for orthobiologics treatment.

Increasing incidence of lethal falls resulting in fractures and other accidental wounds is driving need for orthobiologics. Major manufacturers are focusing in R&D of new orthobiologics products such as viscosupplementation products to heal wounded tendons, muscles, and fractures in lesser duration.

However, inadequate medical facilities, undeveloped healthcare sector in various developing and underdeveloped countries, and lack of awareness about orthobiologics among people in underdeveloped countries are factors that can hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Major players profiled in the global market report include Arthrex, Bioventus, DePuy Synthes (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix, RTI Surgical, Sanofi-Genzyme, SeaSpine Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• By product type, viscosupplementation products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The significant market share is because of the acceptance of these products due to large availability and exceptional affirmation in disorders such as osteoarthritis, hip degenerative joint disorder. There are many benefits of viscosupplementation products such as better movement of knees, reduction of pain, and lesser side-effects.

• By end use, hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increase in the requirement of Orthobiologics products for different reconstructive and spinal surgery procedures in Hospitals is the major factor contributing to market growth. Easy availability of orthobiologics and highly specialized care of patients in the hospitals are driving the global orthobiologics market growth.

• Demand for orthobiologics is increasing because of advancements in technology and launch of new products in the market. Moreover, increasing number of spinal fusion surgeries is resulting in increasing use of orthobiologics, which further escalates market growth.

• Orthobiologics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to key drivers such as this region has the most beneficial reimbursement policies and increase in the number of people suffering from obesity. Increasing investments in development of advanced technologies and availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure are factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global orthobiologics market based on product type, end use, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

• Viscosupplementation Products

• Demineralized Bone Materials

• Synthetic Orthobiologics

• Bone Morphogenic

• Allografts

• Plasma-Rich Protein

• Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate

End Use (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Research & Academic Institutes

• Dental Clinic and Facilities

• Ambulatory Care Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

• Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

• Spinal Fusion

• Soft-Tissue Injuries

• Fracture Recover and Reconstructive Surgery

• Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers detail about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries and information about the customization of this report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report well-suited for your needs.

