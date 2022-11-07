Consumer Drone Market | Photogrammetry to be Largest Revenue-Generating Application Segment - Market.us

Consumer Drone Market

The report also projects that unit sales will grow from 2.2 million in 2016 to 12.6 million by 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumer drone market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Drones are becoming increasingly popular among consumers and businesses alike. There are a number of factors that are driving this growth, including the falling cost of drones, the increasing availability of drones, and the growing popularity of drone racing.

The falling cost of drones is one of the most important drivers of growth in the consumer drone market. Drones are now more affordable than ever before, thanks to advances in technology and manufacturing. This has made them more accessible to a wider range of consumers, which is driving up demand. The increasing availability of drones is another key factor that is fuelling growth in the consumer drone market. A growing number of companies are now offering drones for sale, making it easier for consumers to get their hands on these devices.

According to a report by the Consumer Electronics Association, the consumer drone market is expected to generate USD 1.0 billion in revenue in 2017. This is a significant increase from the USD 480 million generated in 2016. The report also projects that unit sales will grow from 2.2 million in 2016 to 12.6 million by 2021.

The consumer drone market has been driven by advances in technology, which have made drones more affordable and easier to use. In addition, the increasing popularity of aerial photography and videography has made drones more appealing to consumers.

However, there are some challenges that the consumer drone market faces. One of these is regulatory uncertainty, as there are currently no clear regulations governing the use of drones in many countries. Another challenge is safety concerns, as there have been several reports of drones crashing or causing injuries.

Our highly skilled analysts from around the world have conducted extensive secondary and primary research to create this research study. The market study examines industry dynamics and the driving factors that are driving current market growth. This report also highlights the opportunities and limitations of this industry. To get a complete view of the factors that impact keyword market development across the globe, key industrial factors like macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been studied in detail using PESTEL analysis. Complex algorithms are used to forecast market growth, such as sentiment analysis of end-users, regression analysis, and so on.

This report contains first-hand information, quantitative and qualitative assessments from industry analysts, inputs by industry experts, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report includes a detailed analysis of market trends and macroeconomic indicators, as well as market attractiveness according to segments. The report also provides qualitative information about the market impact of different market factors on specific market segments and geographies.

Who Are Top Winning?

New product launches, portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers are some of the strategies used by the aforementioned companies to stay afloat in the Consumer Drone market.

Some of the key players operating in the Consumer Drone market [In no particular order of Rank] are DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, SkyTech, Walkera, WL Toys, Syms Toys, Hubsan, JJRC, Cheerson, Eachine, Blade/Horizon Hobby.

This report addresses:

- Market intelligence to enable effective decision making

- Estimates and forecasts from 2015 to 2032

- Market Growth opportunities and trend analyses

- Market Segment and regional revenue forecasts for assessment 2022-2032

- Competition strategy and market share analysis

- Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

- COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Get Valuable Insights into Consumer Drone Market:

Consumer Drone Market - Segmentation

The global Consumer Drone market is segmented on the basis of product type and by application type. The pricing analysis of the Consumer Drone market can be done on the basis of product type segment.

Application Segment Analysis: Some of the key applications as follow:

Prosumer

Toy/Hobbyist

Photogrammetry

Type Segment Analysis: Some of the key types analyzed in this report are as follows:

Multi-Rotor Drones

Nano Drones

Fixed-Wing Drones

Hybrid Drones

Consumer Drone Market: Region Segment Analysis

On the basis of geography, global Consumer Drone market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is presently leading the global Consumer Drone market.

Along with North America, Asia Pacific Consumer Drone market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to major investments. The demand for Consumer Drone is also anticipated to register high growth in global hubs such as Europe and Latin America region.

Examined in the study are:

- Consumer Drone Market behavior, risk and opportunity levels

- An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

- An anticipated timeline for Consumer Drone industry recovery

