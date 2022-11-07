$17+ Billion Microencapsulation Market Size to Grow at 11+% CAGR by 2028 - The Insight Partners
The Insight Partner
Microencapsulation Market size is driven by increasing demand for functional food, rising demand for microencapsulation in home and personal care products.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Microencapsulation Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Spray Technologies, Emulsion Technologies, Dripping Technologies, Others); Core Material (Agricultural Inputs, Food Additives, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Drugs, Fragrances, Phase Change Materials, Others); Shell Material (Polymers, GUMS and Resins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins); Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products, Food and Beverages, Household and Personal Care Products, Agrochemicals, Construction Materials, Textiles, Others) and Geography," The Microencapsulation market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2021 to USD 17.5 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028.
Global Microencapsulation Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:
Report Coverage- Details
Market Size Value in- USD 7.5 billion in 2021
Market Size Value by- USD 17.5 billion by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028.
Forecast Period- 2022-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages- 150
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Coating Material, Core Material, Application, and Geography
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The microencapsulation market has been growing over the past decades owing to the increasing investments in research & development activities for technological advancements in the microencapsulation process. The demand for new technologies in microencapsulation has surged to tap the niche markets, such as the use of phase change materials (PCMs) in energy application. Microencapsulation in energy application enhance thermal and mechanical performance of PCMs used in thermal energy storage by increasing the heat transfer area and preventing the leakage of melting materials.
The microencapsulation process is most widely used in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry for regulated medication delivery. To manage medication distribution, hide pharmaceutical products’ unpleasant taste and odors, and enable targeted delivery of medicine, the microencapsulation process is widely used in the industry. Functions such as tailored action of microencapsulated biomolecules have surged the demand for microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry. Thus, medication with microencapsulation has surged to deliver active components in products precisely and effectively.
Global Microencapsulation Market: Competitive Landscape
BASF SE; Lycored; Encapsys, LLC; Balchem Inc.; Reed Pacific Pty Ltd.; Microtek Laboratories, Inc.; Bayer AG; TasteTech; Ronald T. Dodge Company; and Sphera Encapsulation are among the key market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were also studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the microencapsulation market and its ecosystem.
Key players in the PCM market are enhancing the product performance by focusing on new product advancements with increased latent heat storage capacity and analysis of various phase change temperature alternatives. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the microencapsulation market.
Microencapsulation is a process in which active substances are coated by extremely small capsules. It is widely used in various applications including cosmetic, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and food industries. In food and beverages application, microencapsulation offers integration of vitamins, minerals, essential oils, flavours, and other additives in food products to enhance the functional properties of products. Due to microencapsulation, the core element of any application is completely coated and isolated and protected from external environment. In food & beverages industry, microencapsulation is used to reduce the volatility, unpleasant aroma, and reactivity of food products and to provide greater stability to food products when exposed to adverse conditions.
Microencapsulation is used in various applications to protect the active substance form external environment and maintain its properties. The growth of the microencapsulation market is driven by the robust development of cosmetic industry, increasing demand for functional food, and rising demand for microencapsulation in fragrances used in various home applications and personal care products. Further, demand for microencapsulation for masking application has surged owing to the increasing consumption of n-3 fatty acid due to its health benefits. However, high cost associated with microencapsulation process coupled with technical constrains hamper the growth of market.
