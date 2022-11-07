Digital Health Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Digital Health Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital Health Market by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030.” According to the report, the global digital health industry was estimated at $145.88 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $767.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Digital health is defined as the interaction between healthcare system and technology. It applies a digital health transformation in the healthcare field by incorporating software, hardware, and services. It provides various opportunities to accelerate the process to attain health and well-being related to sustainable development goal. Healthcare information technology aims to prevent disease, provide early diagnosis of life threatening disease, help in the management of chronic disease, and enhance the quality of life by remote monitoring of patients. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 gave way to increase in the development of healthcare information technology, which in turn has boosted the global digital health market.

This trend is expected to persist post pandemic as well, since there’s been a substantial rise in demand for remote monitoring facilities.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Digital Health Market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Digital Health Market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Digital Health Market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Digital Health Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

List Of Key Players :

Major Key Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco systems, eCLINICALWORKS, General Electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Siemans Healthcare AG, and Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

Digital Health Market Segments and Sub-segments:

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held more than two-fifths of the total digital health market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.90% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for mHealth app, and use of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global digital health market, due to large presence of key players, adoption of smartphone users, and advancements in healthcare information technology in the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.10% by 2030. This is due to rise in geriatric population and increase in demand for remote monitoring services in this province.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

By product & service, the eHealth segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the digital health market in 2020.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

