Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,108 in the last 365 days.

Lytics Names Jeff Seacrist as SVP, Product & Product Marketing

Seacrist will lead Lytics efforts to take on a larger share of the CDP market as the company accelerates its “Composable” product strategy

Jeff will help us to accelerate our vision, execute better and perform to our best potential as we look to take on greater market share in the CDP category.”
— said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, the next generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces that Jeff Seacrist has been named SVP, Product & Product Marketing. Seacrist joins Lytics from Oracle, where he was formerly VP, Product.

“Jeff is an incredibly accomplished and admired product and product marketing executive,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “With the recent launch of Conductor, Lytics is clearly the industry leader defining the future of the CDP. Jeff will help us to accelerate our vision, execute better and perform to our best potential as we look to take on greater market share in the CDP category.”

Seacrist brings two decades of expertise leading Product and Product Marketing organizations at both startups and large companies. Prior to joining Oracle, Seacrist was Vice President, Product Management for Webtrends’ CDP product. There, he helped to lead the transformation of Webtrends from its foundational web analytics technology to a streaming, big data analytics provider.

“I am impressed by Lytics’ innovation in the CDP space and the investments that it has made in broadening the market for its products by unbundling its CDP,” said Seacrist. “I look forward to working closely with customers in helping them better unlock the value of their data in their marketing.”

Seacrist is a graduate of Augsburg University with a B.A. in Chemistry and an MBA from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management.


###

About Lytics
As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrinchments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.

Led by experienced executives (Oracle, Webtrends, Qualtrics, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.

Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+31 6 29104107
email us here

You just read:

Lytics Names Jeff Seacrist as SVP, Product & Product Marketing

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.