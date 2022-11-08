Lytics Names Jeff Seacrist as SVP, Product & Product Marketing
Seacrist will lead Lytics efforts to take on a larger share of the CDP market as the company accelerates its “Composable” product strategy
Jeff will help us to accelerate our vision, execute better and perform to our best potential as we look to take on greater market share in the CDP category.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, the next generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces that Jeff Seacrist has been named SVP, Product & Product Marketing. Seacrist joins Lytics from Oracle, where he was formerly VP, Product.
— said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics
“Jeff is an incredibly accomplished and admired product and product marketing executive,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “With the recent launch of Conductor, Lytics is clearly the industry leader defining the future of the CDP. Jeff will help us to accelerate our vision, execute better and perform to our best potential as we look to take on greater market share in the CDP category.”
Seacrist brings two decades of expertise leading Product and Product Marketing organizations at both startups and large companies. Prior to joining Oracle, Seacrist was Vice President, Product Management for Webtrends’ CDP product. There, he helped to lead the transformation of Webtrends from its foundational web analytics technology to a streaming, big data analytics provider.
“I am impressed by Lytics’ innovation in the CDP space and the investments that it has made in broadening the market for its products by unbundling its CDP,” said Seacrist. “I look forward to working closely with customers in helping them better unlock the value of their data in their marketing.”
Seacrist is a graduate of Augsburg University with a B.A. in Chemistry and an MBA from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management.
About Lytics
As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrinchments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Led by experienced executives (Oracle, Webtrends, Qualtrics, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.
