Emapta among Philippines’ Best Employers for 2023
Emapta, a leading global outsourcing services provider, has been recognised as one of The Philippines’ Best Employers for 2023.
MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emapta, a leading global outsourcing services provider, has been recognised as one of The Philippines' Best Employers for 2023 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) and leading statistical data portal Statista.
— Naji Cruz, Emapta's Head of People and Culture.
“I am delighted to see this recognition and extend this to all the remarkable employees of Emapta. We are thankful to work with- and support some of the finest talents in the world and we make it our highest priority to give our people a wonderful place to work and the right opportunities to develop their careers. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to further strengthening Emapta and continuously be an employer of choice,” said Tim Vorbach, Emapta founder and CEO.
Emapta offers flexible work arrangements, 24/7 IT, HR, and administrative support, above-market compensation, mutual funds options, facilities equipped with gym and gaming areas, health and mental care insurance, and online training and upskilling courses.
The company also conducts regular onsite and online employee engagement activities, and commendation programs, such as its CEO Awards and Superstar Shoutouts.
“We will continue to empower Filipinos to achieve life’s fullest potential without the need to work abroad by enabling sustainable global careers in amazing, close-to-home working environments," said Naji Cruz, Emapta's Head of People and Culture.
“Anchored on our core values, we will continue to deliver world-class support to our talent and clients by leveraging on the best technology for a hybrid environment, with initiatives fostering inclusive and safe growth opportunities,” she adds.
The Philippines’ Best Employers list, an annual project of PDI, is a result of online surveys conducted among thousands of employees from over 2,000 eligible companies in various industry sectors.
Founded in 2010, Emapta is an Australian-owned and managed company with over 6,000 employees and over 544 international clients, with a 75% customer referral rate and 220% growth in the last three years. It has 16 offices in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Colombia, and Macedonia.
