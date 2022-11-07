Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market to Generate $67.82 Billion by 2025, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Big Data In Healthcare

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the big data analytics in healthcare market. The findings of the report states that the global market for big data analytics in healthcare generated $16.87 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $67.82 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted that the big data analytics in healthcare market across Europe is expected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed insights on the drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players devise several growth strategies. Surge in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, increase in demand for analytics solutions to aid the sector, and shift in preference from pay-for-service models to value-based care models propel the growth of the global big data analytics in healthcare market. On the other hand, issues related to data security and dearth of skilled workforce impede the growth to some extent. However, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in genomics are anticipated to pave the way for numerous opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the big data analytics in healthcare market globally. It is helpful for market players, new entrants, and investors to determine strategies as per the current scenario and improvise the desired business model for the next few years. The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to increasing demand for more streamlined operations in the healthcare industry, which impacted the global big data analytics in healthcare market positively. This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

“Europe big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the near future due to increase in government support for adopting healthcare analytics and development of healthcare IT infrastructure ecosystem, surge in adoption of cloud technology in this market, and rise in expenditure on healthcare technology.” said Vishwa Gaul, Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in healthcare market based on component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

By component, the software segment garnered more than two-thirds share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to retain its dominance through 2025. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.3% throughout the forecast period.

By deployment, the cloud-based model is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.8%. Nevertheless, the on-premise segment garnered the major share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market.

By region, Europe is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America garnered the major share in 2017, generating more than half of the total market revenue.

The leading market players analyzed in the global big data analytics in healthcare market report include Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, All Scripts, Microsoft, and Optum.

