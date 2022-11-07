Emapta, one of the best places to work for in Asia

Emapta, a leading global outsourcing solutions provider, has been recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2022.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emapta, a leading global outsourcing solutions provider, has been recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2022.The award, given by HR Asia – Asia’s most authoritative publication for HR professionals and part of Business Media International – is a result of the company's efforts to ensure diversity and inclusion as core policies of its recruitment process The Best Companies to Work for in Asia is one of the most prestigious HR awards in the continent, with a ceremony held annually in 13 countries.The recognition was granted after judges from the organisation undertook thorough interviews with staff members, as well as meticulous evaluation of employees' well-being policies across department surveys.Based on the evaluation, there was favourable sentiment for the staff's 50/50 gender ratio, with 50% females in senior leadership roles; other benefits mentioned were the wellness and financial support programs.In addition, the company rated highly on Glassdoor with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and maintained a 2.5% attrition rate, one of the lowest in the market."We are absolutely delighted with this award. Our whole business model provides huge long-term advantages for our workforce. It's a part of our DNA to make sure we are a fantastic place to work at," said Tim Vorbach, Emapta’s Founder and CEO.Emapta offers above-market compensation, mutual funds options for employees, facilities equipped with gym and gaming areas, health and mental care insurance, and online courses to learn key performance skills.Nina Avecilla, Emapta’s Service Delivery Director shared, “We go farther than what’s visible to the eye – whether it’s race, your color, your gender or religion. We’re highly focused on your capabilities, what you can do and your strengths; your skills, and what you can contribute. Five years ago, I had a spinal cord injury that left me with some ability limitations, but this disability did not stop me from thriving in this organization”.Emapta’s Raising Individuals for Stable Employment Program – or R.I.S.E – is a unique employment program in the market that seeks to empower persons with disabilities to build the future they want and deserve. Specialists train these people to become full-time employees of the company, receiving the same benefits and perks as any other staff member.Founded in 2010, Emapta has 16 offices in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Colombia, and Macedonia . The Australian-owned and managed company has served over 544 international clients with a 75% customer referral rate and 220% growth in the last three years.

