According to CMi Global Electric Insulator Market Size Surpass US$ 20.5 Bn By 2030 At 5% CAGR Forecast & Analysis Report

The Electric Insulator Market was at US$ 12.6 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 20.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Insulator Market was estimated at USD 12.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Insulator Market: Overview

An electrical insulator is employed in an electrical system to stop unwanted current flow. In the electrical system, the insulator is essential. Practically no current can pass over this extremely high resistive circuit. Electrical current or charges can travel in a single or numerous directions thanks to the electrical conductor’s substance. It helps to save energy costs by preventing the passage of excessive voltage in an electric circuit. Additionally, it reduces pollution emissions and improves the efficiency of electronic system processes. Additionally, it guards against electrocution and electric shock.

Electric Insulator Market: Growth Drivers

The business scenario will be driven by renovating and replacing existing networks, particularly in emerging markets. The growth of the business will also be aided by strict government regulations for the construction of sustainable electrical networks that will increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources.

Global market operations have been hampered by the COVID-19 situation, which among other things, led to operations being delayed, a lack of labor, and supply chain disruptions. However, improving government guidelines for international travel and launching multiple immunization initiatives have returned business operations to normal. Additionally, providing power during emergencies in major power-producing plants and healthcare facilities has favorably impacted the business dynamics.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Insulator market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Insulator market was valued at around USD 12.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The Electric Insulator market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.



Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global electric insulator market in 2021. An important factor driving the expansion of the electric insulator market is the rapid industrialization and urbanization of nations like India and Japan, which results in a rise in the use of electricity. Developing the electric insulator market in the Asia Pacific could be further aided by key players in the industry setting up R & D centers in nations like India.

Due to several well-known competitors in nations like the U.S. and Canada, North America is predicted to come second in the worldwide electric insulator market.

Key Players

Lutron Electronics Company

Zumtobel Group

Acuity Brands

Alera Lighting

Flexonics

Hubbell Lighting Inc

Hytronik

Northlight Group LLP

Crestron Electronics Inc

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instrument

Kosnic Lighting Ltd

Cooper Lighting LLC

The Electric Insulator Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Ceramic/Porcelain

Composite

Glass

By Voltage

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Cables & Transmission Lines

Transformer

Switchgears

Bus Bars

Others

By Product

Pin Insulators

Shackle Insulators

Suspension Insulators

Other Insulators

By End-use

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Utilities

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

