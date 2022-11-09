By CAGR of ~6%, Automotive Chassis Market Size ~USD 110 Billion, 2033 | Research Nester

The automotive chassis market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 110 billion at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Automotive Chassis Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global automotive chassis market in terms of market segmentation by product type, material, vehicle type and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global automotive chassis market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by product type into frame chassis, backbone chassis, monocoque chassis, and subframes. Out of these segments, the monocoque chassis segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand of passenger cars. In addition, increasing production of passenger cars is also expected to boost the growth of the segment in the coming years.Download Sample PDF: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4479 The global automotive chassis market is estimated to garner a revenue ~USD 110 billion by the end of 2033, backed by the increasing number heavy commercial vehicles worldwide. Various features provided by automotive chassis, including vehicle safety, vibrations and harshness throughout the automobile are also projected to boost sales of these tools in the coming years. Moreover, increasing number of buses as well as increasing demand of sports car is also projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global automotive chassis market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to garner the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the growing production of vehicles. Apart from this, the market in North America is anticipated to register significant growth in the coming years.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-chassis-market/4479 Increasing Penetration of Cars to Drive the Market GrowthAccording to the data, there were more than 1.4 billion cars worldwide, in the first quarter of 2022.The rising penetration of car’s is expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years, as chassis contributes to the car's road performance, the braking characteristics for good active safety and the driving pleasure by keeping vehicle occupants comfortable and reasonably well isolated from road noise, bumps, and vibrations. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements as well as the increasing number of trailers are also expected to drive the growth of the global automotive chassis market during the forecast period.However, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of chassis as well as fluctuating cost of raw material are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global automotive chassis market over the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF of Automotive Chassis Market Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4479 This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the of global automotive chassis market which includes company profiling of Schaeffler Group, Stellantis N.V., Benteler International AG, Aisin Corporation, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Gestamp Servicios, S.A., Magna International Inc., Autokiniton, ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the of global automotive chassis market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4479 About Research Nester:Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. 