with 32%CAGR, Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size to Surpass US$ 420 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was estimated at USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 420 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 32% between 2022 and 2030.
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Overview
Due to the enormous environmental harm caused by gas-powered automobiles and concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, sales of electric vehicles are still rising quickly. As petrol prices surge to record highs, EV adoption is accelerating in the United States. According to an American Automobile Association survey, one-fourth of Americans said they planned to buy an EV. Additionally, 77% of those interested in buying a plug-in car noted that their desire to save money on gas was what sparked their interest. Such factors are likely to boost the market for EV charging station market.
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Growth Drivers
The requirement for the use of electric vehicles has been prompted by the rising levels of carbon emissions and other dangerous substances resulting from transportation. Subsequently, there is a growing need for an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in both business and residential settings. Additionally, expanding collaborations between automakers to provide charging stations using a subscription model is anticipated to fuel industry expansion.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that green energy will substantially impact both public and private electric vehicle charging stations. The biggest issue for EV owners is carbon emissions. Companies are quickly advancing the charging technologies used in their electric vehicle charging networks to alleviate these issues.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market was valued at around USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 420 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on charger type segmentation, the fast charger segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) Based on connector segmentation, the CHAdeMO segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) The commercial segment was the top revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major countries considered in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, some of the world’s economies that are growing the fastest are located in this area, including China and India. The governments of these developing nations have taken several steps to entice major OEMs to produce electric car charging infrastructure in their own countries after seeing the development potential of the global market for charging stations for electric vehicles. For instance, EV charging station network providers have teamed with several OEMs to offer free EV charging to EV drivers. Due to this, the production of electric vehicles has increased recently, satisfying both domestic and international demand.
Key Players
AeroVironment Inc.
BP Chargemaster
General Electric Company
ABB
Eaton Corp.
ChargePoint Inc.
ClipperCreek Inc.
SemaConnec Inc.
Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Schneider Electric
Tesla Inc.
Siemens AG
Webasto SE
The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:
By Charger Type
Fast Charger
Slow Charger
By Connector
CHAdeMO
Combined Charging System (CCS)
Others
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
