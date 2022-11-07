with 32%CAGR, Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size to Surpass US$ 420 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was at US$ 35 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 420 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 32% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was estimated at USD 35 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 420 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 32% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was estimated at USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 420 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 32% between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20005

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Overview

Due to the enormous environmental harm caused by gas-powered automobiles and concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, sales of electric vehicles are still rising quickly. As petrol prices surge to record highs, EV adoption is accelerating in the United States. According to an American Automobile Association survey, one-fourth of Americans said they planned to buy an EV. Additionally, 77% of those interested in buying a plug-in car noted that their desire to save money on gas was what sparked their interest. Such factors are likely to boost the market for EV charging station market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Growth Drivers

The requirement for the use of electric vehicles has been prompted by the rising levels of carbon emissions and other dangerous substances resulting from transportation. Subsequently, there is a growing need for an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in both business and residential settings. Additionally, expanding collaborations between automakers to provide charging stations using a subscription model is anticipated to fuel industry expansion.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that green energy will substantially impact both public and private electric vehicle charging stations. The biggest issue for EV owners is carbon emissions. Companies are quickly advancing the charging technologies used in their electric vehicle charging networks to alleviate these issues.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market was valued at around USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 420 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on charger type segmentation, the fast charger segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on connector segmentation, the CHAdeMO segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) The commercial segment was the top revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.

F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.



Press Release For Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/

Regional Landscape

China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major countries considered in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, some of the world’s economies that are growing the fastest are located in this area, including China and India. The governments of these developing nations have taken several steps to entice major OEMs to produce electric car charging infrastructure in their own countries after seeing the development potential of the global market for charging stations for electric vehicles. For instance, EV charging station network providers have teamed with several OEMs to offer free EV charging to EV drivers. Due to this, the production of electric vehicles has increased recently, satisfying both domestic and international demand.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20005

Key Players

AeroVironment Inc.

BP Chargemaster

General Electric Company

ABB

Eaton Corp.

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek Inc.

SemaConnec Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

Siemens AG

Webasto SE

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=20005

The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Charger Type

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

By Connector

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20005

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Smart Motors Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/smart-motors-market/

Global Smart Electric Meter Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/smart-electric-meter-market/

Global Foldable Electric Scooter Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/foldable-electric-scooter-market/

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electrical-insulation-materials-market/

Global Electrical Enclosures Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electrical-enclosures-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20005

Contact Us