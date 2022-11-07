At 8% CAGR, Global Electric AC Motors Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 180 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Electric AC Motors Market was at US$ 110 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 180 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2027 and 2030.

The Global Electric AC Motors Market was estimated at USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 180 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2027 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric AC Motors Market was estimated at USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 180 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2027 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Electric AC Motors Market: Overview

Electric AC motors serve various purposes, including machine tools, home appliances, HVAC, transportation, and industrial. Electric AC motors are used in industrial settings to convert electrical to mechanical power. Because of their compact size, single-phase electric AC motors are typically employed in tiny appliances like fans, refrigerators, hair dryers, washing machines, and mixers. The market for electric AC motors is expanding as a result of reasons like rising industrial automation, increasing demand for electric AC motor-powered home appliances, low manufacturing costs, durability, and growing use in HVAC applications.

Electric AC Motors Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the excellent efficiency of AC synchronous motors, which is driving a surge in demand for efficient machine control in the automotive industry, the market for electric AC motors is expanding. Furthermore, the need for electric motors is also anticipated to grow due to government laws requiring energy efficiency.

Because electric motors are being used in more industries, the market for them is anticipated to expand. For example, electric motors are often used in the industry for pumps and fans. In addition, three-phase AC induction motors make up most industrial engines due to their dependability and affordability.

Additionally, the rising demand for HVAC systems is boosting the market for electric AC motors. The need for heating and cooling in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings has expanded the heating and air-conditioning (HVAC) business. As a result, the supply of HVAC equipment in buildings is being prioritized as a crucial component during new construction operations. Additionally, it has increased long-term demand for the use of electric motors. The major drivers of the HVAC business are expanding countries, as commercial areas expand along with rising standards of living.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-ac-motors-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric AC Motors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric AC Motors market was valued at around USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on type segmentation, the induction segment was predicted to show maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on the voltage segmentation, the HP output segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) Based on end-use industries segmentation, the motor vehicle segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.



Press Release For Electric AC Motors Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/electric-ac-motors-market/

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region will lead the electric AC motor market in 2021. Asia Pacific nations are moving toward internet-based economic activity in every sector due to their rapid industrialization. The GSM Association reports that established Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, and Australia, are gradually investigating the possibility of new services and connected devices.

The vehicle sector in the area is expanding quickly. In addition, the largest automobile manufacturer in the world is located in the Asia Pacific. These reasons are anticipated to increase the market for electric AC motors in the Asia Pacific.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Key Players

ABB

Denso Corporation

ARC Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Maxon

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Siemens

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=20020

The Electric AC Motors Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Induction

Synchronous

By Voltage

Integral

Fractional

By End-use Industries

Industrial Machinery

Household Appliances

HVAC Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace & Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Electric Tractor Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-tractor-market/

Global Electric Motor Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-motor-market/

Global Electric Powertrain Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-powertrain-market/

Global Electric Rickshaw Battery Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-rickshaw-battery-market/

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hybrid-vehicle-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Contact Us