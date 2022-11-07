At 8% CAGR, Global Electric AC Motors Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 180 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

The Electric AC Motors Market was at US$ 110 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 180 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2027 and 2030.

The Global Electric AC Motors Market was estimated at USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 180 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2027 and 2030.”
— Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric AC Motors Market was estimated at USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 180 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2027 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Electric AC Motors Market: Overview

Electric AC motors serve various purposes, including machine tools, home appliances, HVAC, transportation, and industrial. Electric AC motors are used in industrial settings to convert electrical to mechanical power. Because of their compact size, single-phase electric AC motors are typically employed in tiny appliances like fans, refrigerators, hair dryers, washing machines, and mixers. The market for electric AC motors is expanding as a result of reasons like rising industrial automation, increasing demand for electric AC motor-powered home appliances, low manufacturing costs, durability, and growing use in HVAC applications.

Electric AC Motors Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the excellent efficiency of AC synchronous motors, which is driving a surge in demand for efficient machine control in the automotive industry, the market for electric AC motors is expanding. Furthermore, the need for electric motors is also anticipated to grow due to government laws requiring energy efficiency.

Because electric motors are being used in more industries, the market for them is anticipated to expand. For example, electric motors are often used in the industry for pumps and fans. In addition, three-phase AC induction motors make up most industrial engines due to their dependability and affordability.

Additionally, the rising demand for HVAC systems is boosting the market for electric AC motors. The need for heating and cooling in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings has expanded the heating and air-conditioning (HVAC) business. As a result, the supply of HVAC equipment in buildings is being prioritized as a crucial component during new construction operations. Additionally, it has increased long-term demand for the use of electric motors. The major drivers of the HVAC business are expanding countries, as commercial areas expand along with rising standards of living.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-ac-motors-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric AC Motors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Electric AC Motors market was valued at around USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the induction segment was predicted to show maximum market share in 2021.
D) Based on the voltage segmentation, the HP output segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on end-use industries segmentation, the motor vehicle segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.


Press Release For Electric AC Motors Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/electric-ac-motors-market/

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region will lead the electric AC motor market in 2021. Asia Pacific nations are moving toward internet-based economic activity in every sector due to their rapid industrialization. The GSM Association reports that established Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, and Australia, are gradually investigating the possibility of new services and connected devices.

The vehicle sector in the area is expanding quickly. In addition, the largest automobile manufacturer in the world is located in the Asia Pacific. These reasons are anticipated to increase the market for electric AC motors in the Asia Pacific.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Key Players

ABB
Denso Corporation
ARC Systems Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Maxon
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Nidec Corporation
Regal Rexnord Corporation
Siemens
Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=20020

The Electric AC Motors Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Induction
Synchronous

By Voltage

Integral
Fractional

By End-use Industries

Industrial Machinery
Household Appliances
HVAC Equipment
Motor Vehicles
Aerospace & Transportation
Others

By Geography

North America

The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Electric Tractor Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-tractor-market/
Global Electric Motor Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-motor-market/
Global Electric Powertrain Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-powertrain-market/
Global Electric Rickshaw Battery Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-rickshaw-battery-market/
Global Hybrid Vehicle Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hybrid-vehicle-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20020
Contact Us

Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

At 8% CAGR, Global Electric AC Motors Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 180 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061 joel@custommarketinsights.com
Company/Organization
Custom Market Insights
1135 E Promontory Way
Sandy, Utah, 84094
United States
+1 801-639-9061
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights

More From This Author
According to CMi Global Electric Insulator Market Size Surpass US$ 20.5 Bn By 2030 At 5% CAGR Forecast & Analysis Report
with 32%CAGR, Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size to Surpass US$ 420 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
At 30% CAGR, Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 210 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
View All Stories From This Author