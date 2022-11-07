The Top Video Marketing Trends
Video marketing can deliver enormous benefits for almost any brand, and the numbers show it. Take the fact almost 75 percent of Millennials say that video is helpful while shopping. Sixty percent of them report preferring video to reading a newsletter.
The list goes on. People have better recall of videos, and they prefer it. Almost everyone, from business leaders to teenagers, watches hours of video every week.
Video drives shares, interactions, and landing page conversions. Is it any wonder brands want a slice of the action?
Of course, the effectiveness of almost any technique begins to wane over time. If one asks, “What is video marketing?”, different answers will prevail as strategies change.
We’ve rounded up some of the top video marketing trends. If incorporated into a strategy, there is an opportunity to conquer the video landscape.
A Video-First Strategy is the Top Trend in Video Marketing
Crowning video king means more brands are shifting to a video-first strategy. What this means is video becomes the core of any content marketing strategy.
The numbers already show this trend in action. Brands have been devoting more of their marketing budgets to videos. By 2023, brands are expected to spend over $100 billion on video content alone.
In the process, other platforms and content will become less important. Social media and streaming sites like Netflix are already undermining TV. Instagram’s IGTV draws viewers away from TV screens to engage with long-form video.
This also works to level the playing field between brands. A small business may not be able to afford a 30-second TV spot. But they can afford to make a five-minute how-to video or run an hour-long Q&A live on their Instagram account.
Other channels and formats won’t disappear, but their share of the market will shrink in the face of video.
IGTV Takes off and Other Social Media Platforms Follow Suit
When Instagram started, it was all about pictures. More recently, the platform has been experimenting with different video initiatives.
The latest is IGTV, which allows brands to upload a long-form video. Videos can last up to 60 minutes, letting an audience get a good look at what a company is doing.
For smaller brands, this 60-minute format may feel overwhelming. Video can be costly to produce, even if it’s a few minutes long. How much will it cost to make a 60-minute video?
The costs may be less than one thinks, but the content may be more challenging. What will a company put in a 60-minute video?
IGTV isn’t the only social media initiative in the realm of video marketing though. Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are the heavyweights in this arena. Other platforms aren’t far behind like Tik-Tok.
LinkedIn is a great example. The platform has been integrating video into its offerings.
This is especially helpful for B2B marketers. Their audience lives primarily on the professional networking platform.
Savvy video marketers will keep tabs on new developments as platforms roll them out.
Vlogging Goes Corporate
With the rise of YouTube, people went from “blogging” to “vlogging.” Bloggers are text-based, writing down their thoughts and posting them in written forms.
Vloggers hop in front of the camera to record experiences and thoughts. They then share these videos with their audience.
Now, vlogging is set to take the corporate world by storm. The reason? Much like blogging, vlogging gives your audience a behind-the-scenes look at a business.
In an age when consumer trust in brands is low, this is invaluable. A vlog can give your audience a glimpse of everyday life at a business, showing them what goes on. This allows them to see the company and team not just as a brand, but as the human beings behind the brand.
It’s easier to trust a brand when a human face is applied.
Live and Short-Lived Video Gets People to Tune in
IGTV may be pushing video marketing to go long-form, but short videos are still thriving. Even more significant is the rise of short-lived video content.
Apps like Tik-Tok and Instagram are taking off.
Live video is also popular, both within the “story” format and outside of it. Engage an audience, answering their questions or pulling off a live performance.
Why are these forms of video marketing so effective?
They get people to tune in. The interactive aspect of live video makes people want to join in. The time-limited nature of these formats drives people to get in on the fun before it’s too late.
Vertical Video, 360-Degrees, and Virtual Reality Are Top Video Marketing Trends
Wondering how to make a video? There are a few trends to pay attention to. The first is vertical video.
It’s easy enough to understand. Most smartphone users hold their phones vertically. This means videos should be optimized for vertical display.
Other interesting trends are 360-degree videos and virtual reality. These videos are interactive, allowing your audience to experience a product or service. Automotive companies use 360-degree videos to let car buyers go on virtual “tours” of new cars.
The Drive to Authenticity Levels the Playing Field
We’ve mentioned the costs of video can be challenging for smaller companies. It’s one reason they may want to avoid long-form video content. On the whole, video is actually leveling the playing field among brands big and small.
While big companies have larger budgets, they’re bypassing glitzy productions for authenticity. While it may not be polished, there’s nothing more authentic than a live Q&A session on your phone camera.
What’s more, customers love this sort of video. They don’t want polished productions. Instead, they want to see the authentic.
This drive to authenticity is leveling the playing field. Anyone with a camera can make a compelling video and interact with their audience.
Video Becomes Content King
For years now, people have been predicting a video takeover. For the most part, it’s already true when it comes to consumption.
As we said at the outset, the majority of Internet traffic is video traffic. What’s more, the video’s dominance just keeps growing.
So why is video finally becoming the king of content?
Most brands have been working under the impression that blogging was king of content. For a while, that was true. As video has become more common, a shift has been taking place.
In the past, the Internet was text-based because of technological limits. The use of video has been growing as Internet technologies have improved. Streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime wasn’t possible.
New Internet technologies will only continue this trend. Take 5G wireless and its faster speeds as an example. Lag times and other common video issues will disappear.
In turn, companies will be able to offer seamless video experiences to their customers.
It’s What Customers Want
Audiences will demand video as well. Statistics show people understand video with more ease and have better recall. What’s more, most people prefer video to reading a wall of text.
If a picture says a thousand words, what can a video do? Don't allow customers to labor over screeds of text on a blog. A two-minute vlog entry, on the other hand, might tell them exactly what they need to know.
This isn’t to say blogging won’t have its place. In fact, creating text transcriptions of your videos is important for accessibility.
The Emergence of the Video Funnel Will Happen
The biggest change in video marketing might be the use of best practices. Businesses will begin to develop tools to operate more effectively. The video funnel is one of many emerging tools.
Like other marketing funnels, the video funnel helps a company plan video content for buyers at each stage of the journey. In turn, they’ll have a plan in hand whenever they interact with a new lead or prospect.
Using a funnel will help marketers concentrate their efforts. In turn, it will lead to better conversions. Customer experience will also be improved.
This is the Year to Conquer Video
These video marketing trends are likely to define the landscape moving forward. The most dominant trend is just using video at all.
More brands are making the shift. More are discovering how powerful video marketing can be.
