Walking Tall Releases New Holiday Single Titled “A Time for Love (Merry Christmas)”

The Sacramento-based rock band’s all-original new song & its positive message is being added to the holiday rotation of radio stations across the world

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diganetic Records and the rock band Walking Tall are pleased to announce the release of their latest single, “A Time for Love (Merry Christmas)”. Released just in time to celebrate the holidays, the new single will be available on streaming and digital outlets worldwide beginning tomorrow, November 11.

“When we think about the holiday season, we think about friends, family, and those we care about,” said James Tuttle of Walking Tall. “The holiday season is the perfect time to let everyone know how important they are to us and try to be in the moment.”

James added, “I was really moved by a family trip to Disneyland during the holiday season last year that inspired me to reflect on just how amazing this time of year is for families. It made me realize how few of these moments we get to have, to experience this amount of love in our lives. This song brings me back to that moment every time I hear it”.

This latest non-album single follows Walking tall’s four previous full length album releases and eight non-album single releases since 2014. Fans of Walking Tall can also look forward to the band’s next full length album, to be released in 2023 and accompanied by an extensive tour.

For more information or to listen to “A Time for Love (Merry Christmas)”, click here or visit www.walkingtallband.com.

About Walking Tall

Walking Tall is a rock band/duo based entirely around the talents of Bret Santti and James Tuttle as songwriters, lead vocalists, and instrumentalists. Their classic-sounding style of rock also crosses over to adult contemporary, modern country, and Christian rock.

With an emphasis on songwriting and musicianship, Walking Tall avoids the use of all modern day studio aides such as auto tune and software-created instrumentation. James and Bret are joined by Mike Walter and Jime Riley of Rascal Flatts fame, with the touring band consisting of additional members to reproduce their records live.

