Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.5%, Totaling Around US$ 3.67 Bn Revenue Between 2022-32 | Analytical Insights from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe holds 22.3% of the global network fault monitoring tools market. North America will continue to remain the most lucrative market for Network Fault Monitoring Tools, accounting for a share of 37%.

The global network fault monitoring tools market is worth US$ 2.16 Bn as of now and slated to reach US$ 3.67 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.



Enterprises do face difficulty regarding diagnosis of slowdowns and disruptions in their networks. This is where network fault monitoring tools aid the verticals in performance issues’ detection. The providers of network fault monitoring tools are updating their solutions on continuous basis. They could be exemplified as cloud monitoring solutions and hybrid deployment models. Network instrumentation helps in enabling IT operations to gauge achievements of infrastructure, application, and network components.

At the same time, it needs to be noted that life of the hardware gets shortened on strain caused due to disc and network I/O activities. Thus, choosing the appropriate network fault monitoring tool turns out to be complex. This factor is bound to restrain the network fault monitoring tools market. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market’.

Key Takeaways from Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue with the same even going forward. This could be credited to higher adoption rate amongst the enterprises.

Europe is led by Germany and would continue to do so even going forward. This could be reasoned with several bellwethers having their research wing over here.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the network fault monitoring tools market due to inevitability of efficiency across various industries inclusive of IT, hospitality, manufacturing, and education.



Competitive Landscape

Broadcom, in December 2021, completed acquisition of AppNeta for enhancing ‘network performance monitoring’ all through hybrid cloud-based applications.

Viavi Solutions Inc. had released VisionROAM in November 2020. It, as the name suggests, is an outbound and inbound roamer monitoring tool with static and interactive dashboards that could be used by non-technical as well as technical teams. Its functionalities include keeping a tab on individual roamers, global roaming quality (GRQ), and roaming partnerships.

NETSCOUT has its 4G/5G RAN monitoring and analytics solution, through which CSPs would get benefited through the best practices in Open RAN and 4G/5G networks. RF teams hold the distinction of successfully identifying and resolving root cause service degradation anywhere all across the network for optimizing the issues as per actionable insights and proven data.



ExtraHOP makes provisions for 100% SaaS-based network monitoring, whereas Reveal (x) Enterprise makes way for self-managed NDR. ExtraHOP Networks had released ExtraHOP Reveal (x) in July 2021.

NETSCOUT, in December 2020, announced that it would extend the long-term association with Vodafone through a multi-year and an exclusive agreement, which implied leveraging InfiniStreamNG platform for helping in providing end-to-end, real-time visibility across the hybrid ambience at Vodafone.

Gigamon, in April 2021, announced its partnership with Riverbed, who comes across as one of the leaders with respect to visibility and performance of applications and networks to extend support to launching Gigamon Hawk.



“With small enterprises going for network fault monitoring tool, the global network fault monitoring tools market is bound to get through exponentially in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What more about the Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the network fault monitoring tools market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on deployment type (on-premise network fault monitoring tools and hosted network fault monitoring tools), and by size of enterprise (network fault management tools for small enterprises, network fault management tools for medium enterprises, and network fault management tools for large enterprises).

Demand for settling downtime issues along with necessity for monitoring on continuous basis due to complexities in network are the factors holding the hopes high for network fault monitoring tools market.

Key Segments of Network Fault Monitoring Tools Industry Survey

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Deployment Type:

On-Premise Network Fault Monitoring Tools

Hosted Network Fault Monitoring Tools

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Size of Enterprise:

Network Fault Management Tools for Small Enterprises

Network Fault Management Tools for Medium Enterprises

Network Fault Management Tools for Large Enterprises



Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Region:

North America Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

Latin America Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

Europe Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

Asia Pacific Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

Middle East & Africa Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market



