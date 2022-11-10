Tait Communications wins major public safety radio network across New Zealand

The new network from Tait Communications will serve all New Zealand's primary first responder agencies. The new network from Tait Communications will serve all New Zealand's primary first responder agencies, including St John Ambulance (left) and New Zealand Police.. The new network from Tait Communications will serve all New Zealand's primary first responder agencies, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and St John Ambulance.

The nationwide Tait secure mobile radio network for first responders, at 450 sites, will be among the world’s largest-ever single systems.

We are very much looking forward to deploying here at home Tait’s world-class solutions for New Zealand’s first responders.” — Dr Yoram Benit - CEO, Tait Communications

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tait Communications and Kordia, in partnership, have won a contract to build and maintain a secure digital land mobile radio communications network across New Zealand, a key element of the Government’s recently announced Public Safety Network (PSN).

The overall Public Safety Network, estimated to be worth NZ$1.4 billion (US$866 million) over 10 years, will provide frontline emergency responders with a reliable, secure and capable communications system. It provides emergency responders with the ability to communicate with each other more effectively to resolve incidents. It will provide critical communications for New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and Wellington Free Ambulance, with scope to add new government users over time.

With more than 450 sites, the new Tait digital land mobile radio network will be among the world’s largest-ever single systems. It will cover the vast majority of New Zealand’s population and operate on Tait’s high-capacity TN9400 P25 Phase 2 radio technology. Tait will provide network-monitoring services following commissioning. It is expected that the user agencies will require up to 25,000 of Tait’s new 9800-series Multiband radio terminals.

Tait Communications Chief Executive Officer, Dr Yoram Benit, says it is particularly meaningful to win such a substantial critical infrastructure project in Tait’s home country.

“The New Zealand government has run an extremely rigorous process and we faced competition from the largest players internationally so this win is very gratifying and meaningful to us at Tait,” Dr Benit says. “Tait Communications exports approximately 95 per cent of our products, software and services overseas so we are very much looking forward to deploying here at home Tait’s world-class solutions for New Zealand’s first responders.”

Dr Benit praised Kordia for its contribution to the win. “Tait Communications and Kordia each bring expertise and strengths to the partnership that are complementary and together provide a total solution with almost no overlaps. Our teams are looking forward to completing the network design together and moving towards the implementation phase.”

* Tait Communications is a Christchurch-headquartered critical communications-solutions business. Tait Communications has offices around the world and undertakes its research and development and manufacturing in New Zealand.

* Kordia, a New Zealand State Owned Enterprise, is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to a wide range of corporate and government clients throughout New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific. With more than 65 years’ experience, Kordia’s offering in the mission-critical technology space spans connectivity, cloud, cyber security, modern workplace, media, broadcast, maritime, and more.

* Next Generation Critical Communications Poutama Whai Tikanga Pāpāho, www.ngcc.govt.nz is the government’s leading advisor on critical communications for public safety in New Zealand and, alongside Crown Infrastructure Partners, is responsible for delivering the Public Safety Network. Next Generation Critical Communications is a unique cross-agency entity involving Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John and Wellington Free Ambulance.