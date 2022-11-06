Media Advisory - Annual Candlelight Tribute to commemorate Canada's fallen heroes and Veterans

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, on behalf of Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, along with Dr. Dean Oliver, Interim Vice President and Director General at the Canadian War Museum, will host the annual Candlelight Tribute to honour our country's fallen heroes and Veterans, and pass the torch of remembrance from Veterans to youth.

Location: Canadian War Museum

1 Vimy Place

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0M8

Date: Monday, 7 November 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada